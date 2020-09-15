Sept. 15, 1920
Having exhausted its supply of timber, the Cadillac Handle Company has completed more than a quarter of a century of active operation and has closed its plant. The closing of the Handle Company marks another milestone in the approach to the end of the lumber industry in the Cadillac region and is the inevitable finish of a plant that depends for existence on a limited supply of raw material that cannot be readily replaced. The Handle Company was organized about 30 years ago by W.W. Mitchell, F.J. Cobbs and A.W. Newark, the latter who was actively connected with the company up until the time of his death a few months ago. Since 1903 H.E. Edgerton has been one of the prominent executives of the company and remains with the organization to close up the details of the business. Originally the Handle Company had extensive holding in Emmett County and others in the vicinity of Cadillac. About 20,000 feet of lumber and 125,000 broom handles were produced daily during the period of the greatest activity. As only the highest class, straight grained maple and beech timber are used for handles, it is the disappearance of this class of timber that has caused the Handle Co's. officers to decide to close the plant rather than manufacture their product from inferior grades of lumber. Besides the manufacture of broom handles which constituted its principal produce, the Cadillac Handle Company produced a large quantity of dimension lumber which was sold to the furniture factories. A large variety of tool handles also were made in the plant of the Handle Company. The factory building and equipment of the Handle Co., will be sold if possible and failing this the building will be dismantled and the machinery scrapped or salvaged.
Sept. 15, 1970
State Police will bring in four or five more dogs Thursday to search the area where Victor Clum's car was found. The 41-year-old bank examiner's car was found Sept. 8 by four teenagers from the Mesick area. Police have been searching the area every day with the exception of today. More dogs will make it possible to search a larger area, police said. Police said they have received no word on fingerprints taken from Clum's car and sent to the State Police Crime Lab in Lansing. A rural Cadillac man who told an Evening News reporter Monday over the telephone, and another reporter in person, that Victor Clum had appeared on his farm with a plat book and a .22 caliber rifle and dressed in a camouflage suit, now claims he was misquoted. He said Clum appeared with the suit, rifle, and plat book in the early spring instead of just before Clum disappeared.
Sept. 15, 1995
Burglars and vandals thinking about victimizing people on the northeastern side of Cadillac might think again. Neighbors in that part of town are watching. They've seen people vandalize their neighbor's hay bales, break out school windows, damage homes and drink in public. "It was getting worse," said Jack Boyd, area coordinator for Cadillac's first 16-block Neighborhood Watch on the northeastern part of town. "We had our concerns." Boyd and his neighbors have been coordinating their Neighborhood Watch efforts for two or three months. The first meeting was an informal get-together at Boyd's residence, where Cadillac Police Department Community Service Officer Matthew Wohlfeill offered some pointers about how to ward off would-be criminals. Wohlfeill has been trying to get a Neighborhood Watch program started in Cadillac for more than a year. "It's a real simple concept," Wohlfeill said. "Nobody has to do a lot of work to get it going. It just sets it up so that the community and police work as a team. You'd be amazed at what you can achieve if you work as a team." It takes organization to work as a team. In Neighborhood Watch, area coordinators like Boyd collect and disseminate information in their neighborhoods. They exchange information with police liaisons like Wohlfeill, who report complaints to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. Police liaisons also give area organizers information about suspects in crimes recently committed in Neighborhood Watch areas. In turn, the area organizers tell block captains what kinds of cars the suspects drive and to watch for them in the area. The block captains keep active phone lists of families on the block who participate in the Neighborhood Watch program. When they get information from police, they call everyone on their lists and pass on the information.
