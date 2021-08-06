Aug. 6, 1921
The hunt of local officials for Paul Baker, 11 years old, and Cleo Mitchell, 13 years of, ended late Thursday on the receipt of a telegram from Saginaw by Chief Ernest Harris. The Cadillac youngsters are held by Sheriff Zach Bask on a charge of burglary but owing to the previous Cadillac charge they will be sent back here. The father of the Baker boy left today to get them. These two youngsters were found at Tustin two weeks ago in company with Glen Donavan. The trio were running away on stolen bicycles, were armed and when found by the police had other stolen property in their possession. Several Cadillac burglaries and boat house jobs are charged against them. Donavan took a horse here this week while awaiting arraignment in juvenile court. The case of the three will come before Judge Fred M. Breen in Probate Court this week. Their police record is imposing as that of the gang of three other boys recently broken up by sending the two older ones to the State Industrial School at Lansing. With boys of such age getting into such repeated and serious trouble the local police officers are at a loss for any remedy other than standing them to an institution. The wave of past thievery is laid at the doors of the juvenile outlaws and the police have such substantial lists of offenses even more serious which have been proven against the boys the theory appears to be sound.
Aug. 6, 1971
The hopes and fortunes of the 1971 Cadillac High School football team clouded today with the announced resignation of head football coach Doug Nelson. Nelson made his resignation known to the administration of the school in a letter dated Aug. 1. Nelson was unavailable for comment today but had a prepared statement for release. The statement said: “My resignation as head football coach at Cadillac High School was prompted by a mutual lack of confidence between the administration and me. Basically, it involves the pressure to, ‘Improve on last season’s record or face the possible reevaluation of your appointment’ as head football coach. Though I deeply enjoy coaching and working with young men on the athletic field, I cannot, under these circumstances, compromise myself to coach football this fall. My immediate plans are to stay at Cadillac High School this year as an English teacher. My long-range plans are undecided.” Cadillac Area Public Schools Supt. William Smith said today, “We will have a football team and they will give a good accounting of themselves.” Smith also said that because Nelson was not given consideration in the last two administrative positions that opened up within the system Nelson apparently became discouraged. Smith also said Nelson, in his letter of resignation, said he (Nelson) had decided to pursue the administrative profession and would be looking to the possibilities of other school systems. Smith made it clear that there would be no move made to hire a new football coach until the school board acted on Nelson’s resignation Monday night. Smith also said no announcement of any plans regarding the position would be made before the meeting. Nelson headed the program for one season, accepting the post after the resignation of Rex Smith. Nelson’s squad finished the season with a 2-6-1 record. Supt. Smith said today two assistant coaches form the Big 10 indicated an interest in the post before it was give to Nelson.Aug. 6, 1996
A move to annex a 50-acre Haring Township site to the city of Cadillac for a sports complex more or less officially ended with Cadillac City Council action Monday. The council voted to rescind a resolution it passed a year ago, to create a Cadillac Sports Park Development Committee to plan, build, promote and raise funds for the CASA-WISE All-Sports Park at 13th Street and Plett Road. The site was planned as the future home of baseball and soccer fields, a covered ice rink and other future facilities. One early plan was to annex the land to Cadillac and have the city provide water and sewer service. The city also had a current recreation plan at the time, that is required to apply for state recreation grants. Cadillac city manager Pete Stalker said now that Wexford County has updated its recreation plan and is discussing an ice rink at the Wexford Civic Arena, the committee has different plans. “The committee is moving in a different direction, they’re not asking us to annex it anymore,” he said. “They’re discussing operating it under the auspices of the county or the school district ... but one of our concerns is that they had asked funds to be administered by and through the city.” The city still supports the sports park, Stalker said, but it is no longer proper for the city’s resolution to be the organizing document for the committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.