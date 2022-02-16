Feb. 16, 1922
Cadillac is standing pat in the rate controversy with the Consumers Power Co. The city commission, at the star chamber session with the utility committee of the Chamber of Commerce last night, unanimously took such a position. The committee reported that it had not changed its opinion since asking for a reduction in the water rates. The only possibility for such a change of views appeared to be in a showing by the company that it was losing money on its electric business, but the committee reported the company had not yet furnished any figures on this part of its business, despite requests for them. No representatives of the company were present at last night’s meeting. C.W. Tippey, the general manager, at the last minute did not come to Cadillac as had been announced by S.W. Webb, district manager. Instead, the latter went to Jackson for another conference there. Mr. Webb returned last night but he has not yet asked for a conference with the city. City officials interpret public sentiment as favoring the erection of a new municipal plant, at least for water, and indications are that they are beginning to incline toward a city plant for electricity as well. It is evident that the details on such a project cannot be worked out in time for the submission of a definite proposal at this spring’s election, although a straw vote, similar to the one taken on Eastern Time, might be taken to register exactly the public sentiment on which program to follow. Some city officials favor buying the present plant but others say the public never would consent to such a move, believing the water property of the Consumers Power Co. here to be in such run down condition that even the present high rates would not make its operation possible in an economic manner.
Feb. 15, 1972
Initial steps toward a mutual agreement to allow the city of Cadillac to annex about 40 acres of Clam Lake Township were taken Tuesday night in a joint meeting of official representatives of the city and the township. Three members of the city commission, including Mayor Raymond Wagner, the city attorney and city manager met with five Clam Lake Township board members and two of six investors in a motel complex project. The investors have made it known they would require “city services,” water and sewer, to go ahead with the construction of a proposed Holiday Inn on the former Jay Dee Golf Course at the south city limits. The golf course lies outside the city, in the township. City officials said they are attempting to acquire additional cemetery lands in the transaction. The investors are trying to work on two routes in the early stages of their project, it was reported. On one hand, they are securing options on the property but, on the other, do not want to make a firm commitment if annexation of the land would not be approved. Also, it has been reported, current investors in the project do not yet own the franchise for a Holiday Inn. They do not represent an earlier developer, Hacienda Realty Co. of Bay City. At this time, residents of the township would be informed by their board members of details of the project and be asked to register their views. Unless strong objections are raised, it is expected the Clam Lake board and the city commission could adopt resolutions authorizing the annexation and the matter would not have to go to the boundary commission.
Feb. 16, 1997
The new Admiral gas station on South Mitchell opened Jan. 20 and Cadillac residents, such as Ted Johnson, welcome the competition. “We travel quite a bit and in the last six to eight years we have found the gas prices in the surrounding areas were lower,” said Johnson. “We’ve been buying our gasoline out of town.” Now, customers are coming from out of town to Cadillac to buy gas. “We drove all the way from Manton because it’s so much lower,” said a couple of Admiral customers. The prices in Manton are at $1.29 a gallon for regular. The station has been giving area competitors a run for their money lately during a “gas war.” Admiral started lowering prices a couple of weeks ago in hopes of reviving competition. Prices for regular gasoline are currently at $1.14 per gallon. Area stations’ prices range from $1.15 to $1.24 a gallon. “Admiral came to town and so we immediately started to support the station,” said Johnson. “There’s no reason in the world why Cadillac can’t have competitive prices.” He believes the competition between area stations, however, “is a little too late.” Local stations have been told to lower their prices every time Admiral does so, said an unidentified attendant at Crystal Flash. Other area stations are having a difficult time competing. “Somebody moved into town and wanted to make a name for themselves,” said Don, who would not give his last name, the manager of Peterson’s Amoco on North Mitchell. “They’re giving it away.”
