April 16, 1920
George W. Ostrander, Socialist organizer who is due for a hearing in Recorder's Court Friday, has been in trouble before. Wexford County Sheriff Arthur Christoffersen has received a telegram to the effect that his prisoner was arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1918 on a charge of embezzlement. Local officers believe the case was a breach of trust offense and think it may have been related to another pig farm scheme. When arrested here, Ostrander had papers regarding such an enterprise in Florida. It was a proposed pig farm in Leelanau with which Ostrander won the confidence of Mrs. Grace Rogers of this city, and invalid widow with about $15,000 worth of property which officers believe Ostrander was trying to get. He is held in jail for want of bail on two warrants. One charges forgery of a deed to the Roger's home on Cass Street. The other making false statements in writing for the purpose of obtaining credit to buy an automobile.
April 16, 1970
A decision to build a new post office in Cadillac has been made by Post Office Department officials, Rep. Guy VanderJagt told about 400 people Monday night at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting. VanderJagt was the chamber's keynote speaker for the banquet in the National Guard Armory. He said he had been authorized to make the official announcement in Cadillac. He waited until after his main talk to make the announcement which came without previous knowledge by chamber or city officials. However, Robert Ransom, immediate past president of the chamber, said he had had "suspicions" things were taking a favorable turn for the local project, based on developments in communications and an announcement last week that a new economic study was to be done of the Cadillac area by postal officials. VanderJagt said the decision by the Post Office Department to go ahead with plans for a new facility in Cadillac followed considerable effort by a number of Cadillac citizens, particularly Ransom. He said efforts to secure Postal Department approval for a new building had been made by city and chamber officials as well as local postal employees and officials of both political parties. Ransom has met with VanderJagt and other officials at various times in the past few years to promote the idea of a new building in Cadillac. VanderJagt said Ransom "had a dream" of a post office along the city's waterfront and continued to push the matter, which he felt was in the best interests of the Post Office and the city. No Congressional appropriation has yet been made for building a new Post Office facility in Cadillac, VanderJagt told a Cadillac Evening News representative Monday night. However, the big step was the department's decision to go ahead with construction plans, he said. Postal representatives are expected in Cadillac soon to start studies for a new building and for site selection.
April 16, 1995
When it comes to baseball, Ernie Harwell has seen it all: teams that "played so badly, if they fell out of an airplane, they couldn't hit the ground." "Kleenex teams" that popped up one after the other. And great players who led great teams all the way to the pennant. More than a dozen Cadillac businesses sponsored Harwell's talk at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet. Judging from the crowd's response, it was a good investment. Harwell kept an audience of more than 300 laughing and nodding their heads in agreement as he told jokes and recounted anecdotes from his 47 years as an announcer. And he only missed two games in all that time, he said. "I can sum up my life in the words of a right-handed writer and a left-handed pitcher," he said. "Alfred Tennyson said, 'I am part of all I have met,' and Lefty Gomez said, 'I'd rather be lucky than good.'"
