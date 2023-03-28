Today in history: new Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center classroom dedicated

March 28, 1933
The City Commission Monday night agreed to cooperate with the Chamber of Commerce in the circulation of the new trade scrip by accepting the scrip in payment of city taxes, real and personal. This scrip will again be issued as payment of wages, salaries and other city obligations. The scrip committee of the Chamber of Commerce appeared at the regular commission meeting to ask this participation.
March 28, 1973
Brine is being applied to Cadillac’s dusty gravel streets and paved streets are being swept, City Manager Donald Mason said. Brining wasn’t done earlier because it was not possible to get to the Thompson Brine Co.’s wells southeast of the city, he added. Mason said it takes two trips with the city’s mechanized sweeper to get all the collection of sand and debris so residents should not be alarmed if the streets don’t look “good” after the first trip. Due to the volume of leaves left at the curbside with the weekly garbage for pickup, city trucks are sometimes taking only the garbage on the regular run but trucks will be sent back into the areas to get the leaves, Mason said. Residents who find their bags of leaves are left should leave them out for the subsequent pickup, he added.
March 28, 1998
Facing a packed house and with dignitaries lined up behind him, Carl T. Johnson opened the dedication of the new classroom at his namesake hunting and fishing center with a word of gratitude to the people of the city that made the expansion possible. “It’s not for me to thank you,” Johnson said. “So many of you have contributed.” The Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center was dedicated five years ago. Its goal was to introduce visitors and residents to the wetlands immediately adjacent and to the whole idea of conserving Michigan’s plants, animals and ecosystems. Friday’s second dedication at the interpretive center opened a new chapter in its mission. Now the center’s conservation message can go on-line directly to area schools and beyond. The center’s new classroom was built with $100,000, raised primarily by the Rotary Club of Cadillac from businesses, civic groups and individuals.
