Today in history: new dental offices built on Nelson Street

Oct. 5, 1932
When two boys, Charles and Robert Ross, who had run away from a state institution in Lapeer, were taken into custody here Sept. 24, they were searched and a number of articles found. Today Sheriff C.H. Nixon received a letter from the sheriff at St. Ignace identifying several of the articles found and stating that they were taken from the home of Evar Fusen, in that city. He listed an open-face watch and chain, pearl-handled knife, two horn handled knives, and compass, which were found. They were taken from Charles Baker. A blue flannel shirt had been worn to Lapeer by one boy. A ladies ring, pair of men’s oxfords and a cap were not located. A wrist watch and a couple of pocketbooks taken from Baker have not been claimed. Loot confiscated from Ross included a watch and jack knife and some stamps. The boys were taken back to Lapeer at once. The St. Ignace officer said in his letter that Mr. Fusen was a relative of Leo R. Barnes of this city.
Oct. 5, 1972
Twin suites of dental offices have been built on Nelson Street. The east half is occupied by Dr. C.R. Ardis and the west half will be occupied about Jan. 1, he said. In the picture included with this column, Mrs. Richard (Janet) Murphy, dental assistant, checks out equipment on the compact, streamlined dental tray which puts all utensils close at the dentist’s hands. The lounge type chair raises and tilts and allows for the new, more relaxed concept of “sit-down dentistry,” permitting the dentist and his assistant to sit on either side of the patient. Dr. Ardis moved into his new suite about 10 days ago, vacating a building on Cass Street, which as been razed to make way for drive-in bank facilities for First National Bank.
Oct. 5, 1997
Cadillac Area Public Schools got a good deal. The district will get a $550,000 building on Mitchell Street for only $316,000. The current building owner, Twin Lakes Realty, proposed to subsidize the rest of the money. “We found the price acceptable,” said superintendent Fred Carroll. “We are willing to move to that building and help retail development in the city.” The building, at 421 S. Mitchell, will be the new CAPS central office, housing the superintendent, assistant superintendent, business and operations, district accounting and secretaries. CAPS’ present office is in a 35-year-old building located at 115 South St. The 10,000-square-foot building also houses Cadillac Senior Citizens Center. Because its space is limited and the building old, the administration had been looking for another location. It received an offer from a Farmington Hills company to buy the current building at $287,500 to move Rite Aid Pharmacy across the street from its current location. All CAPS needed to do was to find a new location. After several months’ investigation, the CAPS building and grounds committee finally toured the new location in late summer and recommended to negotiate the purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.