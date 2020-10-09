Oct. 9, 1970
Blood and hair found on a knife allegedly belonging to missing bank examiner Victor Clum has been identified as being that of a deer, State Police said today. The hunting knife was found in a car four Mesick area teenagers discovered in Slagle Township Sept. 8. Police later identified the car as belonging to Clum, a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ban examiner missing since July 6. Police sent the knife along with fingerprints and other articles found in the car to the State Police Crime Lab in Lansing.
Oct. 9, 1995
The newly formed Department of Environmental Quality did not begin operation with a celebration. Gov. John Engler's executive order forming the DEQ, taking environmental protection responsibilities away from the Department of Natural Resources, has met with criticism from at least one local unit of government. Osceola County passed a resolution opposing the separation of the two departments, saying it would hurt the quality of groundwater in the county. "In the north country we rely strictly on what's down in the ground for drinking water," Osceola County commissioner Jim Maturen said. Osceola County has 49 identified groundwater contamination sites, Maturen said. He said the county board is concerned that cleanup of the sites will stop and that public input will be blocked with the creation of the new department. "Russ Harding is the new director, he was the deputy director in charge of environmental affairs with the DNR that proposed rules that we objected to with an earlier resolution," Maturen said. Those earlier proposals included a one-time notice of water contamination without cleanup of the site and combining clean water with contaminated water to come up with acceptable drinking water, Maturen said. "The big one is blending clean water with contaminated water to come up with acceptable contaminated water," Maturen said. Glen Hare of Reed City, a former DNR environmental officer, said he worked on several cases that would not have been solved if it was not for his work as a conservation officer before joining the environmental enforcement division. "Intimate knowledge of the MDNR's structure is essential to finding one's way through its system," Hare said. "The input of the MDNR's technical staff cannot be overemphasized." Hare has several questions about the separation of the two departments. "What is the rationale for dissolving an effective and necessary working unit, made up of dedicated professionals respected by other agencies, both within and without Michigan and starting over from scratch?" he asked. The creation of the new department has caused problems at the DNR District office in Cadillac. "There are so many things you have to do, like clerical, splitting the budget, resources, how we cover the front desk — it's a nightmare," said Cadillac DNR District Headquarters office manager Dave Buick. "But we're doing it. It's getting done, every day decisions are being made. We are implementing and doing the best we can."
