June 7, 1922
William Mears, a Civil War veteran widely known throughout this section as the first citizen of Manton, is a candidate for commandment of the Michigan G.A.R. Pledges of support from posts throughout the state assure the Wexford County man of probable election when the boys in blue hold their annual encampment at Detroit June 14-16. Mr. Mears served in the 25th Michigan Infantry from 1862 to 1865, inclusive. He came to this county from Kalamazoo in 1869, being a pioneer settler. The Manton veteran served as the first probate judge of Wexford County, when the court house was in Sherman. Judge Mears was a state senator for the 1893-1894 term from this district.
June 7, 1972
A Michigan State Police crime laboratory officer from Lansing was called to the Manton area Monday to investigate whether a tube-like object found along a road outside Manton may have been a bomb. A tube, approximately 2 1/2 in diameter and two feet long, was discovered by road workers at the side of 33 Road near 8 Road in Greenwood Township, Wexford sheriff officials said. The tube contained some clay in the center and was cemented at both ends, officials said. Officers from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post also went to the scene to investigate the matter. Results on the investigation are to be received from Lansing soon, officials said.
June 7, 1997
Out of sight, out of mind. That’s usually the case for drivers traveling above the speed limit. Law enforcement unveiled the latest speed detector yesterday, the SMART, or Speed Monitoring Awareness Trailer. The stand alone trailer holds a large screen with the posted speed limit that displays the vehicle’s actual speed taken by an on-board radar unit. Motorists traveling in the direction of the trailer will be able to see their speed as they drive by. The battery operated device contains a pocketbook-sized computer encased in a hard cover that not only measures speed, but will take the high and low speeds in the area, average speeds, vehicle counts every 10 minutes, and a pneumatic line will track the number of vehicles passing through the area in a given period. It will also give the time of the day the speeding occurred. Statistics will be gathered and downloaded at the department. Based on the data, county sheriff and city police will beef up patrol. City police have already requested use of the SMART, one of a half a dozen throughout the state. County police will likely target Thirteenth Street in Cadillac, the villages of Manton and Mesick, and the Cadillac police will even target subdivisions. The device is the first of its kind monitoring actual speed. Pneumatic lines across roads have tracked vehicle counts, but they are not always accurate. “The lines measure by the tires that cross. When you get a truck that has shocks that absorb a lot, that sometimes creates problems,” Wexford County Lt. Martin Dahlstrom said. Wexford County’s SMART was acquired through a federal local law enforcement block grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
