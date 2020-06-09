June 9, 1970
"Sounds of Your Generation" was augmented Thursday night by a tape recorder during the keynote address at Reed City High School commencement exercises. Dr. Russell Wentworth, associate director of admissions at Michigan State University, used the recorder to provide sounds of political and social highlights of the seniors' generation. These included the blastoffs of space ships, presidential inaugurations, nomination of presidential candidates during national conventions, burials of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy, the agony of a drug addict, and music of the 1960s. He tied in personal comments with the recorded sounds, linking each with the democratic way of life. Dr. Wentworth asked the seniors, "What will the generation following you say in 17 years about your accomplishments? What do the graduates 17 years from today have to look forward to?" He concluded his talk with an example of what the "sound" 17 years in the future might be — silence. Reed City Board of Education president James Miller presented diplomas to 125 graduates. Miller was commended by Supt. Godfrey Norman on his many efforts for the school, through seven years on the board of education, a term which ends July 1, and as a citizen contributing to the school system's needs. Also honored was Earl Messner, administrative assistant, who is retiring after 23 years with the Reed City school system.
June 9, 1995
Cadillac-area officials broke ground for the new Department of Natural Resources office building in downtown Cadillac. The 18,000-square foot building is expected to be completed in December. Don Inman, DNR deputy director, told a crowd of about 50 well-wishers at the West Chapin Street site that the DNR office staff in Cadillac might soon grow to 55. The DNR offices on Mackinaw Trail now house 49 employees. The agency is moving more employees from its Lansing headquarters into the districts, he said. DNR director Ronald Harmes championed the downtown site for the offices, he said. That was in line with state policy to help renew downtown areas when possible. Shortly after the groundbreaking, the Cadillac Building Authority officially awarded the construction contract to low bidder Mann Construction of Harrison. The $1,729,152 bid calls for construction to be completed in 200 days from official notice of the award, with penalties against the contractor after that point. That would put the completion date at the end of December. The Cadillac Building Authority is made up of the city's manager, finance director and attorney, and by vote of the city council. The building authority issued bonds to construct the building, with the bonds to be repaid by the DNR's payments on the lease. Other officials and their representatives on hand for the groundbreaking of the new District Six headquarters, included DDA chairman Darlene Merritt, Rep. John Gernaat's wife Karen, Jeanette Kitchen representing state Sen. George McManus and Cadillac Mayor Ronald Blanchard. Blanchard mentioned the opposition of some to the DNR move to downtown, but added he hopes opponents will see the new location is a good choice. "I think you'll be very happy to have them here," Kitchen said. The building will fill the west leg of an L-shaped parcel behind Mitchell Street businesses, between West Cass and West Harris streets. The remainder of the approximately one-acre site will be filled with 90-plus parking spaces and a storage building. Much of the land is former Penn Central Railroad right-of-way purchased by the city.
