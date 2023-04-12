Today in history: new driver rolls car on roof

April 12, 1933
Cadillac Rotary program for Tuesday was in charge of Kenneth Petrie, who took 10 years in retrospect, the period he has belonged to the club, bringing out some of the fundamental principles of the international organization. He opened his talk by stating that fellowship can be developed without Rotary, but the Rotary offers an exceptional opportunity for fellowship, not surpassed by any other organization. Through weekly get-togethers each club member knows all other members personally, developing a friendship that is not only beneficial to each other but in a larger way is of value to the whole community. Then through visits to other clubs this friendship is still further cultivated with the district conventions giving a large scope for various phases of work as promulgated through Rotary International. Then again through international conventions, he pointed out, Rotary’s influence is being felt throughout the entire world, and is playing no little part at the present time in helping cement the countries with a better international understanding. According to Mrs. Petrie, there are over 3,500 clubs in the world with over 15,000 members. These represent almost every race and color and in closing the speaker told of his impressions of an international Rotary convention where he saw all of these working together for one common purpose of creating a greater friendship among the various national clubs and for international peace. In closing he made a plea on behalf of Rotary’s motto: “Service Above Self.”
April 12, 1973
Two mills for a new school athletic field at Manton could take the place on the June school election ballot of what had been levied on a debt retirement to be terminated this year. The decision made Monday to put a millage request for the development of a football and athletic field up to a vote comes on the heels of a request made by the Manton Booster Club. The Manton School has no football field and studies have been made in the past on the possibility of developing such a field. “The board agreed to put two mills on the ballot for two years for the development of a football and athletic field,” Supt. Hessel Shotwell reported. The board, however, is exploring whether it should be put on the ballot in the form of an operational or building and site issue, Shotwell said. Two mills for this purpose would replace that levied on a debt retirement set to expire ahead of time by the end of the school year. “Due to increased valuation in the district, we were able to liquidate a 1969 bond retirement issue in four years instead of five,” Shotwell said. These two mills for the debt retirement will be gone, but this amount is scheduled to be put on in the athletic field issue.
April 12, 1998
A 16-year-old driver who had received his license just a month ago overturned his vehicle while executing a fancy U-turn. Michigan State Police Trooper Don Robbins reported the youth was westbound on 20 1/2 Road when he tried to make a U-turn. Rather than slow down and utilize the standard three-point turn, the driver attempted what Robbins called a “power turn.” The driver revved the engine and spun his wheels, trying to turn 180 degrees in one motion. “He did a U-turn in the middle of the road in 20 1/2 Road,” Robbins said. “There was a double yellow line and a blind hill near there, just west of the 41 Road intersection.” The car made the turn but the momentum was too much. The driver lost control of the vehicle, skidded off the road and overturned into a ditch. He was not injured. The car leaked fuel, but firefighters were called and contained the leak. Robbins cited the youth in connection with his driving.
