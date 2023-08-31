Today in history: new grocery store opens in Manton

Aug. 31, 1923
“I had to get back within 20 miles of Cadillac to see the best crops,” said W.F. Johnston, county agricultural agent, who has just returned from a 700-mile trip through western, southern and eastern Michigan. Mr. Johnston went to Lansing via Big Rapids and Mount Pleasant. From Lansing he motored to Detroit going through Owosso and Flint. He touched at Pontiac, Bay City, Midland, Clare, Evart and Lucas enroute to Cadillac from Detroit. The route was planned so that the agricultural agent could see the condition of growing crops along the roads. The best crops were between Evart and Cadillac, Mr. Johnston stated, the potatoes being of good color and healthy appearance. “There are more alfalfa fields between Cadillac and Mesick than along all the rest of the 700-mile trip,” Mr. Johnston said. Crops in many other parts of the state have suffered from lack of rain this season but nearly all the fields in Wexford have had enough moisture to grow well, he stated.
Aug. 31, 1973
John R. Snell Engineering Inc. of Lansing has been authorized to apply for state and federal grants to finance the major portion of a sanitary sewer system around Lake Mitchell. The authorization was approved Thursday night by the Wexford County Department of Public Works. Snell recommended that the project provide one main interceptor to carry sewage away from Lake Mitchell, joining the Cadillac city sewer system via the main along the north side of Lake Cadillac. Total cost of this project was estimated by Snell at $2,186,000 with 75% or $1,750,000 to be financed through a federal grant and 5% with state funds. No method for raising the local share of the cost was stipulated by the DPW or recommended by Snell. A special assessment district could be set up but there has been no action in this direction. Snell will apply for the federal funds through Farm Home Administration, a spokesman for DPW said. If an alternative plan to provide two mains to carry sewage from the Lake Mitchell loop into the city system were adopted, the estimated total cost would be about $2,683,000 with $2,150,000 to be applied for in federal grants. The second main route would be along 13th Street. Snell asked for authorization to proceed with a detailed design for the sewer loop but his request was denied by DPW members who indicated their intention to wait for word on the federal grant money. Two bids for an engineering study of a dam on the Clam River to provide control of water levels in lakes Cadillac and Mitchell were tabled Thursday night pending additional information from one bidder. A low bid of about $38,000 from Vivian Equipment Corp. of Gaylord was accepted by the DPW for purchase of a compactor for use on the new county landfill project which has been delayed pending arrival of a use permit from the Department of Natural Resources. Accepting the bid was contingent on DNR approval for the project which would be situated on state-owned land in Cedar Creek Township. The firm promised 30-day delivery of the machine which was selected from among nine proposals. Chester Finster, secretary of the DPW said a full report on the project has been submitted to the DNR, with the DPW complying with all requirements, and a written permit is anticipated early in September.
Aug. 31, 1998
Members of the Manton Area Chamber of Commerce covered many topics at their August meeting — the recent circus, the upcoming annual meeting, the planned pathway, officer elections. But the big news was shared without much fanfare in the middle the meeting: a new grocery store snuck quietly into Manton during the summer. “Steve’s statuary (shop) has opened up a little grocery store and produce stand,” said John Glynn, president of the chamber. “I was kind of surprised. For as small as it is, he’s got a lot of things. And he wants to get into putting up a secondary building behind.” Glynn and the chamber has been working to establish another grocery store in Manton since the town’s only remaining grocery, Harrison’s Supermarket, closed to October. Grain Place owner Kay Emery and chamber officials have negotiated with regional grocery chains to establish a full-size store in Emery’s building. But nothing has come of these talks.
