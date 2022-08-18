Aug. 18, 1922
The second house from Jennings was rolled along the 11 miles on the big Acme trailer this morning, reaching the intersection of Cass and Division streets this noon. The house was loaded Wednesday, and just pulled out of the lot. Uneven ground made spotting and getting started quite a problem for the new driver. Not much progress was made yesterday. The structure was moved a block south to the school and a block east to the town hall, just making the turn south again by Thursday night. Planks had to be laid in the tracks on School Street, a soft, unimproved roadway.
Aug. 18, 1972
A 16-year-old Lake City youth, charged with attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old Lake City girl Tuesday evening, was arrested and turned over to probate court authority, Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post reported this morning. A Lake City resident observed the girl jump from a moving car on Decker Road in the city area and ran to assist her. She sustained bruises and abrasions on the left side of her body, officials reported. The girl told police she accepted a ride to her house from a person in a car near Lake City High School. When the driver of the car passed by her house and refused to stop, she became frightened and leaped out the door when the car reached Decker Road. Further investigation of the matter is being conducted by Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department.
Aug. 18, 1997
Dayle Moylan waited a long time to share her enthusiasm for a new teaching method called “Tribes.” Moylan, a Kenwood Elementary School fourth-grade teacher, studied the cooperative learning technique on her own until a Tribes training workshop came to Cadillac last week. “It’s a great opportunity,” Moylan said. “It gives teachers a lot of tools they can bring back to the school.” Tribes is a teaching process that develops inclusion, a sense of value and positive community spirit in children. The goal is for students to learn to work together to gain the knowledge, skills and resilience to become successful. A “tribe” includes a teacher and small learning groups working and interacting together without fear, Moylan said. “When your feelings are hurt, you can’t cooperate well with others,” Moylan said. “In a tribe, you feel secure and you can speak up because you know everybody respects you even though they don’t agree with your opinions.”
