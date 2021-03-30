March 30, 1931
Fritz Hanson waived examination in Recorders court today on a charge of unlawfully taking an automobile (owned by Thomas Bridgett) and was bound over to Circuit court with bail placed at $500. Everett Hanson, son of Fritz, was arrested Monday but was released when his father confessed taking the car from its parking place in Ed Dukett’s yard, according to police. Notified of the theft of the car the motorcycle cop, Delos Sursaw, started in quest of it. He saw the car at the corner of North and Mitchell streets and recognized he driver as Everett Hanson. He pursued the car halfway to Manton, came back, taking the chase again a little later, went partway around the lake on the south side but with snowdrifts up beside it, came back and went around the north side, finding the car abandoned on Selma Street.
March 30, 1971
Hasty preparations to get Wexford County in the ambulance business are underway by two committees of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. The end result could be three ambulances with as many as six full-time personnel, Commission Chairman James Gibson indicated. An April 15 ultimatum is staring commissioners in the face. It is on that date that county funeral directors have said they will cease providing emergency ambulance service. It is a lack of time that is primarily hampering the committees — Sheriff’s Committee and Ways and Means — but Gibson is confident “it’s gonna work.‘ Another problem is lack of official county personnel with advanced first aid training. The county might be able to secure a couple of station wagon-type ambulances on a three-week delivery, Gibson said, and there is a “pool of 12 to 15 (private) people with (first aid) training‘ who might be available. The ambulance service would initially be under the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s department, Gibson felt, but sheriff’s deputies do not have first aid certificates. Louis Fivenson, American Red Cross safety instructor has talked with Gibson about the possibility of organizing a volunteer service. Fivenson said he has received good reaction from a number of people who would be interested in volunteering. Gibson suggested “volunteers or part-time help‘ might be a practical partial solution. These people, all with first aid training, “could be put in an ambulance with a good, trained driver,‘ he said. Though the ambulance service will probably be housed at the Wexford County Jail, under the jurisdiction of the sheriff, it might “eventually evolve into a separate organization,‘ Gibson said. The jail location would be a good one, Gibson said, because of the availability of two-way radio equipment, telephones and the proximity to Mercy Hospital.
March 30, 1996
The city of Cadillac, Wexford County and Manton schools are among the defendants named in lawsuits filed in the past week in Wexford County Circuit Court. The court usually sees two or three new civil suits each week but attorneys here, as across the state, rushed to file lawsuits before a new tort reform legislation took effect Thursday. A number of the 60-plus lawsuits might never have reached the courts except for the deadline, attorneys said. Among them are several suits alleging negligence in auto accidents; suits against businesses for falls on their premises and suits alleging dangerous equipment defects. In each case the plaintiffs ask for unspecified damages of more than $10,000 — that is the minimum amount of damages that go to trial in circuit court. The defendants have not had time to respond to the charges. Among the last-minute filings are lawsuits: • On behalf of a child, against Manton schools, a playground monitor and a fellow student. The suit alleges the child was seriously and permanently injured after the other student swung off the bars of some playground equipment and collided with her, and claims negligence by all three defendants. • Against Wexford County, the Board of Commissioners and a sheriff's deputy in a May 18, 1995 traffic accident involving the deputy. The deputy started to make a U-turn from the west shoulder of M-115 directly in front of the plaintiff’s vehicle, the lawsuit charges, causing a collision that seriously and permanently injured the wife who was a passenger in her husband's vehicle. • Against the city of Cadillac for a fall suffered Aug. 25, 1995 on the sidewalk at North Mitchell Street near Pine Street. The woman suffered from impaired function in her foot and ankle, internal bleeding, a fracture that required surgery and other damages, the lawsuit states. The suit claims the accident was due to an uneven surface between the brick walk and the curb, that the city should have known about and repaired. • Against Consumer's Power Company, for a 1994 accident at a tree farm near Harrietta. A work crew was using a boom to hold a hose higher than the trees they were spraying. The boom touched a high-power line, causing electric shocks and burns and seriously injuring the workers, stated an accident report at the time. The plaintiff suffered permanent disabilities including some mental functions and scarring, the lawsuit states. The lawsuit claims negligence by Consumer's Power for, among other things, not taking into account the work likely to go on under its power lines, not routinely inspecting them and not warning the landowner or worker that its lines were not adequately insulated to prevent such incidents. • Against a Cadillac hardware store, alleging it sold a ladder that slipped due to a defective design and caused permanent partial paralysis to the plaintiff. The lawsuit also names the ladder maker, based out of state.
