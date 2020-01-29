Jan. 29, 1970
“How many people use the local library each day?‘ was one of the questions asked during the campaign for a proposed new Cadillac-Wexford Public Library. If the first morning’s traffic is any indication, officials were probably right when they answered that the most recent survey showed more than 100 per day “but studies show that the number would increase considerably in more adequate facilities.‘ In spite of slippery street conditions, during the first hour and a half there was always at least one person using or looking over the facilities. One person was waiting at the doors when the building opened at 8:30 a.m. and there were about 20 patrons in the library at once after 10 a.m. Some came in just for a quick look and to offer their congratulations on the way to work. Others brought back sacks or armloads of books they had stocked up on during the moving period when the library was closed. The first three persons to register for library cards in the new building were Calvin Sogge and Ronald Vaughan, both of Cadillac, and Mrs. Patricia Swain of Wellston. Almost every customer had some enthusiastic comment to offer. These ranged from “room enough for people with trifocals to see names on the books‘ to “beautifully planned‘ and “just great.‘ Many others visiting the library spent their time browsing and inspecting the new equipment such as the six-tiered display racks for magazines and new record display racks, as well as microfilm equipment most had never realized the library had before. Stack areas are well marked and most patrons who were familiar with the old library had little trouble in locating special interest areas in the new building.
Jan. 29, 1995
The Michigan Ice Racing Association will hold its races today and Sunday on Lake Missaukee. Tests of the ice Thursday night showed the ice is nine inches thick under the race track. The ice is also solid and uncracked, which means it’s safe. “They’re going to race,‘ said Kim Mosher, director of the Lake City Chamber of Commerce. “There are nine inches of black ice. We’re very happy.‘ MIRA requires 10 inches of ice to race, but nine inches of safe, solid ice apparently is close enough, she said. The Furrin Racing Group was scheduled to race in Lake City but canceled because the ice was too thin. Furrin requires 12 inches of ice to race. The first annual Wexford Pro 300 scheduled in Cadillac this weekend was canceled. Warm temperatures prevented ice on the track from hardening enough. The North American Snowmobile Festival is still on too, but an alternate site for the activity tent has been selected by the NASF Committee if the ice is too thin. The ice will be tested for thickness and safety Monday. If it is at least 10 inches thick, the committee will place its tent and other activities on Lake Cadillac. If the ice is deemed safe enough, the tent will be set up on Chestnut Street between Pine and Linden streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.