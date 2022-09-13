Today in history: new lock systems installed at CAPS buildings

Sept. 13, 1922
Today was Wexford County Day at the Northern District Fair and early this morning, despite threatening weather, the school children of the county began pouring into the grounds in all sorts of conveyances. A program of school events under the direction of county school commissioner Roy Noteware has been arranged for the day. The Ann Arbor operated a special train from the north. Tomorrow and Friday a number of special trains on both roads will be run to Cadillac. Tuesday’s fair program included an interesting ball game which Cadillac won by a score of 6 to 4. An eighth inning rally by Frankfort netted the visitors three runs and tied the count, 4 to 4, but Cadillac came through with a pair in the last of the eighth and the final inning added nothing to Frankfort’s total. The evening fair program was called off on account of rain, which made it impossible to set up the fireworks program. As a result of last night’s postponement of the fireworks program there will be a display on Friday night. Friday is Cadillac Day at the Fair and with a fireworks program and the fastest racing events of the week it is certain to be the big day of the week so far as entertainment features are concerned. Local schools and a number of factories will close Friday. Tomorrow’s racing program includes the 2:30 Trot and the 2:30 Pace. The first of the three fine harness cards was being run off this afternoon and the vaudeville program of three strong acts, Verner and Ruckle, Hays and Hays and Hardy company featured today. The airplane also is scheduled for flights.
Sept. 13, 1972
If you’ve got a key to one of the Cadillac Area Public School buildings and you’ve had it more than two weeks, don’t try to use it for entry into a building because it is out of date and it won’t open the door. All buildings in the system were put onto a “keyway” master security lock system early this month and new keys are being issued only to authorized personnel and representatives of citizens groups which use the buildings on a regular contracted basis. Keys which are out of date should be turned in to Community-Schools Programs Director Douglas Lape with whom arrangements should be made for new keys or access to buildings. Lape said CAPS personnel who are issued keys are “charged” with those keys and citizens who possess keys are urged to give them their best attention. The keys cannot be duplicated because of their design. They are number-coded so their assignment can be catalogued for future reference. Administrative personnel will have master keys which fit all the locks but persons for whom access to only one building is necessary will have a key for that building and it will not fit any other building lock, Lape said. He emphasized that the new lock system is not to keep citizens out of the buildings but rather to regulate which persons use the buildings with authority.
Sept. 13, 1997
The fog covering the future of Cadillac’s Four Wins employees is beginning to lift. The question remains whether they will like what they see when the fog is gone. Outboard Marine Corporation, Four Winn’s parent company, has been purchased by Greenmarine Acquisition Corp., a New York investment group, for $18 per share. The sale to Greenmarine by OMC’s shareholders kills Detroit Diesel’s effort to purchase OMC. Detroit Diesel had offered $16 a share. Dick Austin, director of operations for Four Winns, said the sale puts to rest some of the uncertainty that has existed. “The positive thing for us is there has been a decision. This will at least bring closure and give us some direction,” said Austin. “I told our employees where Four Winns goes now is up to us. The only thing we can do is continue to work as hard as we can to make Four Winns the best it can be. We need to put all the energy we have put into things we have no control over into things we can control.” Austin said it was too early to tell what the sale will specifically mean to operations at Four Winns, and its 550 employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.