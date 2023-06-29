June 29, 1933
The new road from Cadillac to Manistee, M-55, will be open for through traffic Saturday, it was announced today by A.L. Burridge, division engineer of the state highway department. While the gravel is not thoroughly compacted it has been treated with calcium chloride and there is only about one-half mile at the west end which will be a little loose for a few days, he said. This new route is about six miles shorter than the old one and is complete except for one mile and a bridge over the Pine River. But the present detour road over the bridge has been graveled and is in good traveling condition, it was stated. The section being opened Saturday goes through the roughest and hilliest part of the country between this city and Manistee and probably is as nice a scenic drive as there is around here. Motorists now can go to Manistee in an hour as the distance is 50 miles. Before the direct trunk line to the west the distance was a hundred miles if the traveler went on trunk lines via Reed City. There is more or less second growth timber cover along the way so no great difficulty is expected for snow removal. This road also opens up an expanse of country for new farms, giving them economical access to Cadillac, Manistee and other state markets. It also gives fishermen a chance to get to Loomis landing to fish the Pine River. The road is 21-foot, two-course gravel with eight-foot shoulder, on a 36-foot bed.
June 29, 1973
The house at 1148 S. Mitchell St., which has served as the Maple Hill Cemetery sexton’s home since 1895, has been sold by the city for $20,250. The bid was submitted to the city commission earlier this month by Michael and Pauline Dorsey and their ownership is due to be effective Sunday. The purchase price is to be paid over the next five years, City Manager Donald Mason said today. The house is located in a B-3 (general business) zone of the city. Mason said he understands that Dorsey plans to locate offices in the building. This was confirmed today by the a spokesman for Dorsey’s firm, M.J. Dorsey Advertising. The main upright portion of the house served as the home for the cemetery’s first sexton, John Edgell, who moved into it in 1895. Edgell served as sexton for 52 years. Carl Thompson, Edgell’s successor, who joined the cemetery staff in 1931, said the wing on the west side of the house had been added prior to that year. Thompson became sexton in 1947 and served 20 years. Halbert Hammar was named the third sexton for Maple Hill Cemetery in 1967 and lived in the house until recently. The house is currently vacant, Mason said. In the future, the sexton will be responsible for supplying his own living quarters, the manager added.
June 29, 1998
Like most area villages and cities, in Marion there isn’t a lot of space for one of the hottest growing hobbies — rollerblading. And like many law enforcement agencies across the state, Marion police would have liked stricter regulations when the trend wheeled this way. Chief Leon Dyke said people have adjusted however, and problems are limited. “There aren’t any hard rules on rollerblading or skateboarding,” Dyke said. “Around here it’s usually done in the streets because there is really not any other place to do it. As long as people are careful and follow safety and traffic rules, it’s usually not a problem.” Besides the street, blacktop parking lots and tennis courts provide a smooth surface for wheeled enthusiasts. Evart and Reed City have that with the Rails to Trails. Youth often play rollerhockey in the Depot parking lot in Evart.
