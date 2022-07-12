July 12, 1922
The Malleable Iron plant construction continues to progress rapidly and nothing has taken place to cause the management to alter original plans for early pourings in September. The outside walls now are complete on the two big buildings. South walls in each case are temporary to allow for the extension of each building into other units, anticipated at an early date by the management. Both easily can be removed and converted into use on the future units. With walls and roofs completed, the installation of the machinery and laying of floors is moving along on schedule. The air furnace will be completed this week, Manager R.J. Teeter expects, and the annealing ovens in the other part of the plant are being launched. The foundation for the core oven is being put in. The power house construction also has been started. This unit will be next to the charcoal iron plant as the gas from the blast furnaces will be used as fuel. Exhaust steam also will be used from the old plant to heat the new one. Thus the new plant will make its power and heat at a particular low figure and the only fuel which will be purchased is the particular kind of coal required for the annealing ovens. With such cheap power and no freight bill on its iron, the local pant anticipates a most profitable business. The demand for malleable castings so rapidly is increasing that constant expansion of the new Cadillac industry is anticipated as soon as it is established in the trade. The tractor system of trams will replace the customary overhead trolley system which will make the system of distributing the heavy, bulky product more flexible, any floor being available for the transportation system. The plant has been laid out not only with great expansion in mind but on a general plan of no cross lines of material. The iron enters the plant at the east side from the furnaces and flows continually toward the west never crossing other lines of movement, and finally reaching the loading sheds at the side tack and platform on the west end of the site.
July 12, 1972
A bicycle was stolen from the residence of Mrs. Norman Nelson, 703 Lake Shore Drive, Sunday, City Police officials reported. An air mattress, valued at $9, was stolen from the campsite of Richard Harvey, Wyoming, at Mitchell State Park Friday, City Police officials reported.
July 12, 1996
Four Winns Inc. and Cadillac should both benefit from startup of a new boat accessories industry in a former soft drink distribution plant on Works Avenue. Buechler Industries of Oxford, Michigan, has begun installing equipment in the 10,000-square-foot building and plans to begin producing prototype aluminum and stainless steel boat rails, ladders and fixtures for Four Winns Inc. later this summer, Four Winns Materials Manager Ron Purgiel said. The plant will employ six to 10 people. “This is part of our just-in-time delivery program. We should realize substantial savings in freight and reduced inventory holding costs,” Purgiel said. “And it’s extremely important for us to keep the jobs in the community.” Purgiel said Four Winns was purchasing the accessories from three different producers in Port Huron, Grand Haven and northern Indiana. When Buechler is fully operational, production will exceed $1 million a year. Buechler will manufacture all Four Winns boat parts made of aluminum and stainless steel tubing. They will also produce some plastic parts. Main items will be aluminum and “roto-cast” gas tanks and stainless steel ladders and rails. “They’re putting in a substantial amount of equipment,” Purgiel said.
