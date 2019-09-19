Sept. 19, 1919
The Chamber of Commerce has obtained another industry for Cadillac, the manufacture of Sep-O-Vac, a seed cleaning machine which will be produced in this city for distribution to the farmers of five states. J.L. St. John and C.R. Smith, of this city, have purchased the manufacture and selling rights in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Dakotas and they propose to manufacture the machine in Cadillac, selling it through agents on a commission basis in the states named. The machine is a seed sorting device which operates on a vacuum suction system instead of the old fashioned fan principle. The smaller seeds are separated from the larger in a most efficient manner by the sample machine which is now on display for demonstration purposes in the Chamber of Commerce offices. The county farm agent and many representatives of Wexford County farmers have tested the apparatus with most encouraging results. Bids for the manufacture of the machine are now being received from several Cadillac mills and factories and the owners of the new industry expect to start operations on production in the immediate future. The business will probably be conducted as a partnership. B.L. White, who controls the patents and selling rights, was in Cadillac for two weeks, showing his machine to farmers and business men of this region.
Sept. 19, 1969
A Cadillac native who graduated from Cadillac High School in 1950 is due to return about mid-October to become its principal. John Edward Laurent, born Dec. 1, 1931, in Cadillac, has been assistant principal since 1965 and athletic director since 1967 at East Grand Rapids High School, holding a dual post the past year. He attended St. Ann’s Catholic School here and CHS then earned his bachelor of science degree in 1954 from Western Michigan University at Kalamazoo, his master’s degree in 1962 from University of Michigan, and is currently working on a specialist degree in administration from Michigan State University. He served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps as an officer and is currently a major in the reserves. He served as commanding officer of a military police company at Grand Rapids and is now serving as G-1 administrative officer for Marine Wing Headquarters Group 4, NAS, Grosse Ile. In Anchor Bay High School from 1957 to 1965, he taught physical education and industrial arts, was the assistant principal and athletic director and coached championship football teams in 1959, 60, 61 and 64 plus basketball and tennis teams.
Sept. 19, 1994
In less than two weeks, construction is expected to begin on the first business to move into Evart’s Air Industrial Park. MCS Warehousing of Johnston, Pennsylvania, plans to build a full-service warehouse to be used mainly for storing glass for the Evart Glass Plant. The 40,000 square foot warehouse will be located on a six-acre parcel in the southeast corner of the air industrial park. The Evart Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plan for the project last week. No one on the planning commission found any problems with the plan, which includes a lot for 27 parking spaces, a six-bay concrete truck dock and enough space should MCS decide to expand the warehouse in the future. MCS has already thought about building a bigger warehouse because many local businesses have said that they would like to store material there, said Dan Elliott, Local Development Finance Authority project consultant.
