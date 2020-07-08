July 8, 1920
F.D. Webber of Battle Creek, who has been visiting near Cadillac for six weeks, believes that there are possibilities of oil in the vicinity of Cadillac. The oil boom has hit various Michigan communities rather hard of late. Monroe County right now is the most active center and considerable acreage is being grabbed up in that vicinity. Mr. Webber is authority for the statement that an oil scout has been looking over the Cadillac region for several weeks. He says that he has himself visited the Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Southwest fields and is favorably impressed with the looks of the Cadillac territory. The Battle Creek man says he has no land holdings here. Local residents are not apt to enthuse on the oil bug, according to Secretary C.R. Smith of the Chamber of Commerce, as this proposition was punctured locally with a $20,000 hole several years ago on the Smith farm just north of the city. The stock company long since has been dissolved and Mr. Smith now owns a nice hole, 750 foot deep. It gets moist — with water — whenever there is a heavy rain. Mr. Smith said he will sell the hole cheap and throw in the set of boring tools which never were fished out.
July 8, 1970
Ineffectiveness of the present swimmers itch treatment was discussed during Monday afternoon's meeting of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Board members decided to call for another meeting with representatives of the city, county and townships of Clam Lake, Selma, Cherry Grove and Haring. Since the copper sulfate treatment has not been effective this year, the board recommended that the new chemical presented at a previous swimmers itch treatment planning meeting be used yet this summer on the Blind Island area on Lake Mitchell when the problem is the worst, officials said. It will be necessary to raise $3,500 to purchase the baluscide chemical and for cost of aerial spraying, officials said. The new chemical had been recommended earlier this year but turned down because of the added expense.
July 8, 1995
It is an annual ritual. Teenagers gather at downtown parking lots every summer to meet their friends. But last year the teens became a little too rambunctious and reports of vandalism jumped. Residents became concerned, not only for property, but for their safety. Cadillac Mayor Ron Blanchard said the city cracked down on underage smokers and busted up a gathering place for teens at a former arcade. The moves seem to be paying off this summer. Cadillac Police Community Services Officer Matt Wohlfeill said it has been a quieter summer this year compared to last year. "We are just handling things as they come in," Wohlfeill said. "But there is not a large problem there. It is just summertime. Kids are not in school, are allowed to stay out later by their parents and they come downtown and we have to deal with it," he said. "There is not an increase in damage complaints and we haven't received a lot of fight calls." Blanchard said the city spends $15,000 on foot patrol to help control kids from getting unruly in the city. "We have police running around," Blanchard said. "We can't have a police force geared for the kids — it is too costly." Blanchard and Wohlfeill both said residents seeing a crime being committed or a group of kids getting rowdy should call 911. "When people see things being done, call 911," Blanchard said. "We can respond within five minutes. The walking policemen are somewhere downtown or in the park." Blanchard said sometime Wednesday morning or late Tuesday night someone tore flowers out of the flowerbox in front of Old Kent Bank and tossed the flowers onto the sidewalk. "That is the kind of crap that really needs to be addressed," Blanchard said. "We cannot allow vandalism downtown, or anywhere in the city. Downtown merchants spend so much money to keep the downtown looking nice."
