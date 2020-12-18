Dec. 18, 1920
Another official war film, "Flashes of Action," has been accepted from the Army Recruiting service by the local Post of the American Legion and will be shown at the Dreamland Theatre, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23 and 24. "Flashes of Action" contains more close-up pictures of warfare than the film "The Price of Peace," which was more of an artillery picture. In the new picture the various units engaged in the action portrayed are clearly designated for purposes of identification and scenes familiar to the service men will be shown. Accompanying the war film will be a news weekly and a two-reel comedy, giving a long program. The profits to the Legion treasury as the film is given to the Post by the Recruiting service. The picture has been shown all over Michigan and has been seen by a record crowd. It is said to be one of the best pictures ever made of war action and is official, being taken by the Army Signal Corps.
Dec. 18, 1970
It looks like Sheriff Robert Hill of Wexford County may be faced with a problem of housing a "special prisoner." Cadillac City Manager Donald Mason today disclaimed any blame for the level of lakes Cadillac and Mitchell not receding to the required 1288.9 feet above sea level by Dec. 15 as stipulated in a Circuit Court order. Chided a bit because responsibility for maintaining the lake level was delegated to him by the county Board of Commissioners and the letter of the law wasn't met, Mason said today, "It's the lake that won't go down. We are trying to control it but it won't cooperate ... Let 'em put the lake in jail." Tuesday's lake level reading was 1,289.63 feet above sea level. This is .73 feet almost 9 inches above the legal level set for Dec. 15 in the court order. Mason hastened to point out that there has been very little snowfall so far this season and unless the fall "catches up with the average" during January and February, "we may need the water in the spring to keep the level at the depth required at that time." One longtime lakeshore resident commented that this is a remote possibility. He's never seen the time when the lakes "needed the water" to reach the legal level.
Dec. 18, 1995
Cadillac now has some legal snowmobile routes — but only in Cadillac West. The City Council designated snowmobile routes on the shoulders of M-115 from the southwest shore of Lake Mitchell north to the city limits, and M-55 from M-115 near the Cadillac West Mall, west to the city limits. The council also added a route along Sunnyside Drive that was not in the original recommendation, but only the section between M-55 near Lakeside Charlie's, north to Lake Mitchell. "That's a natural route for snowmobiles, with the restaurant and motel there," said Mayor Ronald Blanchard. "You might as well make it legal, because you've got an unenforceable situation there with the sheer volume," said council member Jay Thiebaut. A section of Sunnyside Drive between M-115 and M-55 remains off-limits to snowmobilers. That area is lined with residences and has a problem with speeding snowmobiles, city officials said. The city has not designated a route onto Lake Cadillac, because it is waiting for state legal action to resolve the question of liability for possible accidents near the canal.
