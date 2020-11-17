Nov. 17, 1920
The evolution of a neglected and forbidding location into a beautiful city park is one of the projects now being undertaken by the Mayor, the City Manager and other agencies interested in beautifying Cadillac. The transformation of the property at the intersection of Wood and Granite streets is rapidly going forward and early next year it is believed the depression there will be filled up and ready for the final leveling and seeding with grass. The plot at Wood and Granite has long been an eyesore to residents of the south end and to tourists coming in from the boulevard over the Mackinaw Trail, the rubbish-filled hole has been a poor advertisement of the exploited beauties of the City of Quality. Work of filling the hold has been going on for several months and next spring the ground will be brought to the level of the surrounding property. Grading will be necessary to finish the leveling and the natural slope of the adjacent lots will be the grade of the new park. Eventually it is planned to equip the new park with complete playground equipment for the children of the south end of the city and the billboards will be removed from the property to allow an unobstructed view of the beautiful plot. The work of leveling the lake front at the foot of Harris and Cass streets has been almost finished and the City Park will be extended to the water's edge. The shore of the lake will be kept clean and the approaching slope will be sodded.
Nov. 17, 1970
An autopsy has failed to reveal the cause of death of Victor D. Clum. The former bank examiner for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was found dead Sunday in a wooded area of Slagle Township by deer hunters. He had been missing since July 6 from his Cadillac home. Officers of the Wexford County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police said the cause of death was not determined and added that the medical examiner could not confirm that an apparent wound in the left side of the chest was caused by a bullet. Law enforcement agencies, using a metal detector, conducted a search of the area where the body was found in an effort to recover a shell casing believed ejected by the .380 automatic pistol found at the scene. The search was without results. An officer said efforts were being made to positively identify the body as that of Clum's by fingerprints. He added that both departments were satisfied that the body found Sunday is that of Victor Clum.
Nov. 17, 1995
Smokers will get the annual one-more-reason-to-quit opportunity today. Millions of smokers are expected to kick the habit for one day during the Great American Smokeout, said Linda DeMarchis, health educator at District Health Department No. 1. Back in 1971 seven million people did quit for the day," she said. "It does give a little incentive if they are thinking about quitting." The Great American Smokeout was started by the American Cancer Society with the goal of encouraging smokers to quit for 24 hours, DeMarchis said. "It is always hoped that if you can show a smoker can quit for one day that they will extend the time period for more than one day," DeMarchis said. DeMarchis said about 26% of residents in Wexford and Missaukee counties smoke. "That's pretty typical for Michigan," she said. "A few years ago it was close to 30%, so we're seeing a decline in the number of smokers." Pam Allen, a smoking cessation counselor at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac, said giving up smoking for a 24-hour period can be tough, but there are a few tips to help battle withdrawal symptoms. "Drink a lot of fluids in the first 24 hours," Allen said. "It flushes the nicotine out of the system. There are some juices, like cranberry juice, that get rid of the nicotine real fast but the urge to smoke increases." She also suggested smokers avoid caffeine and alcohol, because both generate similar symptoms. Removing temptations by getting rid of cigarettes and ashtrays can also help ease the urge to smoke, Allen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.