July 29, 1920
The campaign of publicity on grasshopper control that was waged by the newspapers of northern Michigan is largely responsible for the excellent crop prospects for this year, is the statement of W.F. Johnston, county agriculturalist. Mr. Johnson says that the newspapers in the hopper infested regions overcame the skepticism of many farmers who had believed the menace of the pest was largely overdrawn. Further the hopper was shown to be but an ordinary insect and not the mysterious plague some had thought it to be. "It was a fact," said Mr. Johnston, "that a great many persons thought of the grasshopper as an Oriental mystery and confused the historical and Biblical tales of the hordes of locusts with the present-day hopper. While it is true the hopper belongs to the locust or cicada family, it is also true that they are insects and may be controlled by the methods used against other insects. The press of the northern part of the state did excellent work in bringing to the attention of the farmers the necessity for concerted action in protecting the crops against the hoppers and as a result there will be a bumper crop this fall."
July 29, 1970
The magic number for August is 195, and the magic prevailed as the Wexford County Selective Service Commission reported no draftees would report for the August call-up. It was explained that the 'magic number' wasn't the only factor going for local draft-eligible men as there were no draftees requested this month and because of a recent influx of previously deferred men and enlistments, the number recently used was 150. The local board reported that the numbers up to 190 have been used recently.
July 29, 1995
A new fund established by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation will enhance and promote culture and the arts in Cadillac. The Lakin/Weeks Fund for the Humanities has been established with a stock donation by Ann Arbor resident Frances Weeks. Weeks is the aunt of Cadillac physician Donald Lakin. "This carries on the tradition of the Lakins' role in the community," said Robert Van Dellen, CACF executive director. "It's very fitting, given their involvement." Lakin, who serves as trustee of the Frances Weeks Trust, and his wife, Pat, have actively supported cultural events and projects in the community. "My aunt, who is 86-year-old and very astute, recognizes a need for supporting humanities and was willing to make this donation to the foundation in order to promote and enhance culture and the arts for the benefit of Cadillac," Lakin said. Weeks' late husband, Lewis, was a professor at the University of Michigan in the Department of Hospital Administration. He also authored several books and founded the Hospital Administration Press. "They are remarkable people," Lakin said. "The fund will continue their heritage of support for the humanities for many years in Cadillac. They never lived here, but she's always been very fond of the area and knew of our involvement in the arts," said Pat. "She's very pleased." Pat Lakin is president of the Cadillac Area Council for the Arts and serves as chair of the Festival of the Arts committee. She has played a vital role in bringing enrichment programs to Cadillac schools and the Artrain to Cadillac last spring.
