Today in history: night classes at high school begin

Nov. 23, 1922
The first session of the Cadillac night schools was held last night, about 35 students being registered. This number is not quite as large as the initial registration last year but it is expected that more persons will wish to take advantage of the various courses than came the first time. Last year the total throughout the year reached 80. Classes in bookkeeping, business English and typewriting were organized and if a sufficient number are interested other classes will be formed. Mr. Schultz will have charge of the bookkeeping and Miss Edythe Johnson will teach the typewriting and business English classes. Other high school teachers will instruct if new classes are organized. All persons who desire to take night school work who were not at the organization meeting last night are asked to come Monday evening at 7 o’clock. Regular class session will be twice a week, Monday and Thursday evenings.
Nov. 23, 1972
A fire Thanksgiving eve left the James Sims family of Reed City with few worldly possessions to be thankful for. The family lost its home and all contents. The Sims’ home was located two miles north of Reed City on Old U.S. 131 at Grand Road. Fire broke out at 5:30 p.m. According to reports, fire began in the area of a fuel oil stove. Firemen, after they thought the blaze had been quenched, left the home. Around 9 p.m. they were called back to the scene and the house had been destroyed by the blaze. According to relatives, no one was home when the fire started. Sims, 29, has been hospitalized for the past week with back injuries suffered when he was attempting to start a tractor. Mrs. Sims and her five children were visiting at the home of William Johnson just prior to going to the children’s grandparents where they had planned to spend the night and celebrate Thanksgiving. A sister-in-law called the Johnson home trying to reach Mrs. Sims and told her her house was on fire.
Nov. 23, 1997
Once again, the season to drive with a red ribbon is coming. Mothers Against Drunk Driving 1997 Red Ribbon campaign kicks off today statewide. The campaign, started in 1986, reminds motorists to make the choice to drive safely and to stay sober. Ribbons are distributed by all area law enforcement agencies to be tied to on car antennas during the holiday season. In the greater Cadillac area, local police will distribute ribbons to drivers who wish to participate in the campaign. Police also plan to demonstrate the campaign’s safe and sober driving message by tying red ribbons on patrol car antennas. Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department is planning to visit Lake City, McBain and Northern Michigan Christian high schools to educate teen drivers. They will also distribute ribbons. State Police at the Cadillac post are also prepared for the campaign. All nine patrol cars are decorated with ribbons. “Don’t forget about the fact that every year thousands of people are killed in drunken driving accidents,” said community services officer Frank Dickson. “We’ve always been involved in curbing drunken driving. The MADD campaign is another great vehicle to get the message out.” According to the latest state drunk driving statistics, 9,653 personal injury crashes reported statewide involved drunk driving last year. Alcohol was a factor in more than one out of three fatal crashes reported last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.