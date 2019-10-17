Oct. 17, 1919
Fire, which broke out at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, damaged the Russell Block on the corner of Mitchell and Harris streets, to an estimated extent of $1,000. The Russell building was one of the first buildings to be erected on the main street in Cadillac. Built when the city was a village known as Clam Lake, the earliest recollections of the old residents included a vivid picture of the same wooden building which is now owned by Charles R. Russell. The building was remodeled in 1882, when the storefront was built, and several storerooms on Harris Street were cut into the original building. The property is assessed at $22,000, but is worth considerably more than that figure as the site is one of the most valuable in the city. The structure is probably the best-paying renting proposition in Cadillac owing to its location. The fire last evening was discovered by Miss Florence Williams, one of the employees of the New Russell Hotel. She went to the third floor and found the space between the ceiling and roof filled with flames and smoke. An alarm was immediately turned in from the corner and the fire department made a rapid run. It is believed by the fire chief that the fire was caused by a short-circuit in the electrical wiring. The building was wired in the years when there were few restrictions on electrical installation and when the voltage was only a fraction of what the wires carry today.
Oct. 17, 1969
Rep. Guy Vander Jagt of Cadillac, slated to speak tonight to a Republican group at Muskegon, may not have much time ahead of that meeting for relaxation since he missed his plan Thursday out of Washington because he was in conference with President Nixon. Vander Jagt was one of 15 Republican members of the House to receive a surprise summons to the White House for a Thursday afternoon conference with the President. A report said the President so enjoyed the session, he extended the scheduled time and Vander Jagt missed his plane. Seldom does the President invite a small group of Congressmen, not in the leadership, to the White House for such an informal give-and-take session. The President outlined everything from inflation to Vietnam and asked for the Congressmen’s reactions as they talked informally in the oval office room of the White House. Nixon was reported to be especially interested in their reaction to his message asking for more activity in the Congress or his proposals, especially to his crime message. Vander Jagt was the only Michigan member of the House among the 15.
Oct. 17, 1994
Cadillac High School students will get a chance to see what it is like for their parents to go to school. The high school will be hosting its second Parent’s Day Oct. 19. Last year, 140 parents attended the Feb. 9 Parent’s Day. “We think it went well last year and hope for more parents this year,‘ said teacher Michelle Cook. “It gives the parents a chance to interact with staff and other parents.‘ Cook said the Parent’s Day is not limited to parents, that grandparents and some invited guests of the community are also asked to come. Parents who responded to last year’s Parent’s Day were positive and enthusiastic, Cook said. One change for the year’s Parent’s Day includes allowing the parents to eat with the students in the cafeteria, Cook said. “Last year we had lunch set up in the hospitality room for the parents because we thought some of the parents would need to eat quickly and return to work and we also wanted to ease the over crowding in the cafeteria,‘ Cook said. “Some of the parents said they wanted to eat with the students in the cafeteria.‘ While Parent’s Day comes at a time when the school district is considering a bond issue to build additional space in the district because of overcrowding, Cook said the school is not looking to sell the bond issue to parents.
