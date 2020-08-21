Aug. 21, 1920
The rate schedule for the Yellow Cab Company in Chicago shows the Cadillac taxi rates to be higher than in the Illinois metropolis, where chauffeurs command high wages, offices must be rented, cab-stand privileges paid for and starters and other employees get a share of the receipts of the business. The Chicago rates now in effect are: First half mile 40 cents; each additional half-mile 10 cents; each extra passenger over one, 25 cents added to total bill for one; trunks carried for 20 cents each; hand baggage free. Each patron of the Yellow Cabs is given a printed receipt stating "In case of overcharge or when in doubt of fair mail to offices of the company." At the prevailing Chicago rates, it would cost but $1.10 for one person to go to the Park of the Lakes, instead of $2, which is the Cadillac taxi charge. Two persons could go to the Park for $1.35 or four for $1.85. The average short haul in this city is less than one-half mile for which the Chicago rate would be 40 cents, but is 50 cents here. The taxi drivers in Cadillac pay but $10 a year license fee for the use of the city streets. There is no concession charge for cab-stands, no office rent, no starters' salaries and the majority of the drivers own their own vehicles.
Aug. 21, 1970
The seven precincts of the Cadillac Area Public Schools district are "all set" for Tuesday's special election in the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate District. City clerk John H. Weed, who is supervising the CAPS precincts, said all seven now have voting booths, supplies for the paper ballot election arrived this morning in the mails, one additional person for each precinct has been assigned to report for work at 4 p.m. election day, and sufficient ballot cans have been secured. Weed said Clam Lake and Haring township officials were "most cooperative" in helping him acquire portable voting booths and he was able to fix other booths so all precincts are now equipped. Weed, who was named city clerk in 1964, has had only machine ballots to supervise in local elections. Paper ballots were replaced in Cadillac in 1956. The city's 11 voting machines are still under lock after the Aug. 4 primary election due to difficulty in tabulating Detroit's new punch card ballot system which has also delayed the State Board of Canvassers meeting. This tie-up has necessitated the use of paper ballots in Cadillac for the first time in 14 years. Weed said supplies needed to officially tabulate paper ballots arrived via parcel post this morning and were prepared today to be distributed to the precincts. Each precinct has also been equipped with two ballot cans, one for each of the two ballots to be presented to the voters. These cans were also secured from neighboring townships and school districts. Each of the city's regular five precincts and the sixth precinct, for CAPS residents south and east of the city, will have an additional worker report for duty at 4 p.m. Tuesday to help with final hours in the polls and with the tabulating process.
Aug. 21, 1995
Most of us aren't lucky enough to meet our heroes. But when Taralyn Rose Stahl met her hero, Rosa Parks, she was twice blessed: She met her hero and had already achieved the goal Parks set before her. "She told me, 'Get good grades — not just passing grades, but good ones,'" Taralyn said. "I did that this year." Taralyn, who enters sixth grade at Northern Michigan Christian School next week, sat at the same dinner table with Parks at an Aug. 6 reception at Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church in Detroit. Parks ended up sitting by Taralyn because the civil rights leader would rather dine in the same area as the people attending her reception than at an exalted table at the head of the room. Taralyn was awestruck. "I didn't know what to say," she said. Parks, accompanied by students from Memphis, wrapped up a three-week bus tour in Detroit on Aug. 6-7. Taralyn attended the Aug. 6 event with her mother, Suzanne Stahl. The two were invited to the event by one of its organizers. The tour was part of Parks' year-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of her arrest. On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks was arrested when she refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, to a white man. The soft-spoken schoolgirl admires Parks for her tenacity. "All men are created equal in God's eyes, whether they're black or white," Taralyn said. "I think it was right for her to stand up for her rights."
