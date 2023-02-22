Today in history: 'no basis' to rumor about hot lunch program at Kenwood School

Feb. 22, 1933
“Down to Potatoes.” This is the statement made by Mrs. L.T.M. Foster, chairman of the Cadillac Welfare Union, in discussing the food needed by families who have no source of income through industries being closed. Could you and your family live very well on just potatoes and water? Think this over Mrs. House-wife Saturday when you come downtown to do the usual week’s shopping in the grocery stores. In a number of the grocery stores you will find a mute appeal from “Food Barrels” which are saying: “You are able to buy nourishing foods, and maybe even luxuries for the Sunday dinner. But I appeal to you to drop a package within my stave sides which will contain something for the folks who have hardly the bare necessities of life. Sure I know you are interested.” Elmer Pierson, welfare director for the American Legion in Wexford County, who is doing the distributing of the donations from the barrels from a list of needy families furnished by Mrs. Foster, stated that among the things most needed at the present time are lard, oatmeal, meat, butter, sugar, in fact anything that usually comes under the necessities of life. Mr. Pierson and Mrs. Foster are giving all of their time free and assurance can be fully given that the food received from the food barrels is given only to those actually in need, and with no means of support. Those who “are on the city” during good times are being given scant consideration, those who are out of work through no fault of their own being given first consideration.
Feb. 22, 1973
“There is no basis to a neighborhood rumor that the hot lunch program at Kenwood School will be discontinued to make way for use of the lunchroom as classrooms,” Cadillac Area Public Schools Supt. William D. Smith said this morning. The rumor came to the attention of the Evening News during recent weeks and when it persisted, Smith was contacted for an answer. Smith said the Board of Education has been asked to consider an administrative recommendation that children be transferred between Kenwood and Cass schools but at no time has there been any suggestion to discontinue a lunch program in the elementary buildings. At one time, he added, it had been suggested that the Senior High School cafeteria be used for classrooms and students in this building be served lunches in the Junior High School but this was discarded when it was determined that the Junior High School kitchen and cafeteria were not adequate to handle the numbers of students this switch would include. Smith said Kenwood has two kindergartens and two first grades and this meant an extra session which was not anticipated in the building. It might be necessary to add a relocatable classroom at Kenwood in the future but “we can get by another year,” Smith said. Adding the relocatable classroom or an addition to the building would probably necessitate a millage vote by the people.
