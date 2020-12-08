Dec. 8, 1920
That there is no epidemic of diphtheria in this city and no deaths from the disease for many months is the statement of city officials, who back up their statement with the official burial permits. These permits are necessary before any grave can be dug or remains placed in the receiving vault and the name, age, and cause of death are given on the stub of the order to the sexton. It has been reported frequently that many cases of diphtheria are being concealed by the doctors and that the situation is much more serious here than is generally known. Physicians say that there are periodic cases of diphtheria here, as there are in all cities, and that sometimes there are several cases at one time, but that this condition is not uncommon and never has approached the epidemic stage. There is much diphtheria in Michigan at this time.
Dec. 8, 1970
Investigation continued today into the Thursday night burglary of Oleson's Food Store and the management has issued an appeal for help from its customers. Jim Wilson, store manager, asked that any Oleson shopper who cashed a check of any kind in the store this week, Monday through Thursday, contact him with information about of the check and by whom it was signed. After an accounting of funds Friday, company officials told City Police the actual total of cash, non-negotiable checks and cash receipts was $12,423. The cash total was $5,340. Original estimates of the amount taken was $10,000. Police said Friday all checks had been rubber-stamped "for deposit only" to the Oleson Food Store bank account thus would not be accepted for any other purpose by the banks. Sometime between 9:15 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 a.m. Friday, burglars cut a hole in the northwest corner of the metal roof of the store building to gain entry to the office. They pried open the outer shell of a safe in such a manner as to not trip an automatic safety device which would have sprayed tear gas into the room, police said today. The bulk of the money was contained in an inner, smaller safe and the larger safe was hauled to the produce cooler where the smaller box was pried loose. Police said this smaller safe box was taken from the scene and asked that local residents be on the lookout for a heavy, gray box with rough edges where a weld bead had been broken loose. The investigating officer said the box would weigh between 200 and 300 pounds. Anyone with information should contact the Cadillac Police Department or any law agency.
Dec. 8, 1995
Plans to build the Meadowbrook Bridge no longer span troubled waters. Lake County Road Commission officials now plan to complete the bridge by July. The bridge had originally been scheduled to be completed in October, but construction was halted when the Pine River Area Chapter of Trout Unlimited filed suit to stop construction. The original bridge, at Six Mile Road between Ellsworth and Dover townships, was closed in 1981 because of safety concerns. Road commission attorneys were understandably pleased with Lake County Circuit Court Judge Richard Cooper's recent verdict to allow bridge reconstruction. "Community needs and environmental integrity came together in an unusual 'win-win' verdict," said Brian Kilbane, of the law firm representing the local commission. "The people of Ellsworth and Dover townships get their bridge and the reassurance of improved response time for emergencies, and we will all benefit from the improvement by the innovative design." Marco Menezes, representing Trout Unlimited, said the organization was as understandably displeased with Cooper's verdict. "We're disappointed. The judge decided the build design would not hurt the trout habitat. We disagree," said Menezes. "We disagree mainly for two reasons. The construction alone will increase sedimentation and erosion in the river. Also, the bridge design looks good on paper, but it is a high maintenance design. We believe the Lake County Road Commission, with its record and budget, won't be able to maintain the bridge as it needs to be maintained."
