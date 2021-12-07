Dec. 7, 1921
There will be no vaudeville at the Lyric, at least until spring announced Manager Victor Kennedy today. One of the principle reasons for the discontinuance is that railroad fares are too high, said Mr. Kennedy. “After making the jump from Chicago booking houses to Benton Harbor to get on the Fitzpatrick-McElroy circuit and then making a succession of long jumps over the circuit the acts have but little left for their salaries,” said Mr. Kennedy, who believes it will be more popular to show big feature pictures than the present type of vaudeville acts. Such pictures as “Over the Hill,” “Way Down East,” “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse,” “The Three Musketeers” and others of similar type are to be shown at the Lyric this winter and it is impossible to show such pictures and vaudeville all at the same time.
Dec. 7, 1971
Future of the United Wexford County Chest was discussed Tuesday night by members of the Board of Directors but a quorum was not present so no formal action could be taken. Board members were concerned with the declining response the drive has received this fall and in recent years. A report Tuesday night indicated pledges and collections in the drive, recently ended, totaled $49,519.44 which is 73.36% of the $67,500 goal. Only five of the 13 divisions in the drive showed increases over collections the previous year. The total is down $4,652.22 from the 1970 fall campaign. Executive Secretary Mrs. Gaylord Davenport said she had prepared 2,100 pledge cards for distribution to industrial employees. Only 676 of these had been returned with pledges. Two industries, Cadillac Malleable Iron Co. and Kysor of Cadillac, had cut their company contributions, blaming the reductions on the “economic situation.” Mrs. Davenport said 231 small businesses had been solicited and returns came from only 123. Of those businesses which contributed, only 20% of the employees had participated, she added.
Dec. 7, 1996
By a 3:1 margin, employees at Lake City Forge rejected efforts to unionize. Seventy-three percent of employees voted against joining the Teamsters, 94-34. The plant has about 140 employees and supplies auto parts to the Big Three. Previous attempts to unionize Lake City Forge by the United Auto Workers and AFL-CIO were also unsuccessful. Teamsters Local 406, based in Grand Rapids and Traverse City with a west Michigan membership of about 7,500, brought the latest proposal to the table. Union organizer Larry Haisma said employees were concerned about wage structures, job security and company policy input. The vote became pressing considering October’s UAW contract with Ford, General Motors and Chrysler. It stipulates that the Big Three eventually eliminate outsourcing done by suppliers with non-union employees.
But that didn’t seem to concern Les Hinshaw, Lake City Forge general manager. “We’re just glad the employees feel their interests were better served by the company than by a union,” he said. Hinshaw addressed employees Wednesday, asking they “give the company another chance,” said Paul Paprocki, a two-year employee. If employees want to try to unionize, they’ll have to wait one year, as required by the National Labor Relations Board.
