Feb. 8, 1922
The Junior Class of the High School has decided against a “J” Hop this year and will have a benefit dance sometime this month to make money for the reception to the seniors. The reason given by the Juniors for dispensing with the customary hop this year is that the function in the past has lost money for various junior classes and the present third-year students believe they can better entertain the seniors if they raise some money and then stage an elaborate reception. The date of the benefit dance will be announced later. Ahearn’s orchestra will furnish the music.
Feb. 8, 1972
Widening and paving of North Boulevard from Chestnut Street to M-115 could be completed as early as July, City Manager Donald Mason said today. The Cadillac City Commission, following approximately 45-minute-discussion Monday night, approved continuation of the project which involves 9,100 feet of lakefront highway along Lake Cadillac. Some property owners along the street have objected to the project citing possible increased speeding violations, shore erosion and the possibility of the necessity of tearing up lawns when installing sewer and water lines since the lines are required to be a specified number of feet away from the edge of the road. Gordon Grant of 2310 North Blvd., presented a petition to the commission objecting to the project. It included 106 signatures. Grant was primarily concerned with what he felt would be an excessive speed problem. “I can’t see why we need to widen the road out there,” Grant said. “The wider the road, the faster they go. Mark my words gentlemen, if you widen that road, you’re going to have fatalities,” he added. Mayor Raymond Wagner disagreed. He said it was an enforcement problem, and that widening the road would not increase speeding over what it is now. “My personal opinion,” he said, “is that it comes down to enforcement. That road was never designed for speed. Widening won’t change that. People who obey the law now will obey it if the road is wider,” he said. “And the same speeders will speed. We need better enforcement.” Plans call for widening the road from its current 21 feet to 24 feet, elimination of approximately 20 trees (only five or six are good trees according to Mason), putting concrete pavement on the inside of curves, paving, better drainage and possibly reflectorized guard rails in some areas.
Feb. 8, 1997
State Police from the Cadillac post have recovered several hundred stolen items worth about $10,000 that troopers believe were taken in Cadillac-area burglaries. State Police acting on a tip obtained a search warrant for a Lake Street residence in Cadillac and found items including guns, fishing equipment, electronics, sporting goods and assorted sports clothing, an officer said. Troopers believe the items are related to burglaries in Osceola, Lake, Manistee and Wexford counties, generally west of Cadillac. Two Cadillac men await court hearings on charges related to the search.
