Jan. 11, 1931
Three of Cadillac’s leading industries today reported increased prospects for the immediate future that will assure several hundred workers of continued employment and consequent renewed buying power which will favorably affect the business life of the community. The Northern Chair Co. today went on a 10-hour basis for five and one-half days a week, every one of the regular force of 100 men and 90 women having resumed this schedule will continue all winter, it was stated by John P. Wilcox. The St. Johns Table Co. reports better business from the present Chicago furniture mart than they have had in several years with several good orders already booked and others in prospect. The Acme Motor Truck Co. has just received an order for 10 trucks from one concern with excellent chances of a repeat order equally as good later in the spring. The chair company anticipates it will get at least a quarter of a million dollars worth of orders from the Chicago furniture show and if this promise is fulfilled it will keep the plant going for at least six months on full time, carrying production up to the next show at the Chicago Mart. Glenn Worden of the chair company came back from the show Thursday and brought excellent reports of interest in his company’s exhibit. Fred Jewell, secretary of the company, is attending the show together with two other salesmen for the company. For the table company Howard, Kenneth and Robert Petrie are in attendance, together with James Pappin and all the company’s salesmen. A full line of samples is shown and the company is getting more than its share of the market, but very good for the first market following the winter’s depression. All the companies affected by the business pickup emphasize that they will not be able to employ any new labor until their regular forces are taken care of and then only Cadillac residents of family responsibility will be taken on. The Cadillac district office of the state highway department has kept a large crew of men busy with the work that is possible to do in cold weather.
Jan. 11, 1971
The arrival of the Jentzen-Miller plant in the building formerly occupied by the Plymouth Industries, has provided a boost in the economical arm of the community. With an anticipated workforce of 30 to 40 production personnel, the company will specialize in creating custom display counters. With production currently at a limited rate of about 5%, according to plant manager Gary Martin, 18 persons are drawing their paycheck at the 321 Haynes St. plant. Miller said the plant will employ 16 personnel in the office staff. The company builds both wooden and metal showcases, display islands and display shelving. The units include lighting fixtures when required. The entire assembly will take place at the Cadillac plant after the operation is transferred from its Madison Heights location. Miller said that the 64,000 square foot working area of the plant would allow an estimated 30,000 square feet for warehousing stock and completed orders with 34,000 square feet going for product needs. The office staff will occupy an estimated 4,000 square feet. Martin added that the staff should arrive about July. Martin based the decision of the company to move to Cadillac on two elemental factors: availability of a building that met their needs and availability of transportation for the delivery of products. Martin said the entire production staff would belong to the Carpenters Union — the Millman Unit of Traverse City. The company was formed in 1946 and since then has become a leader in the field of providing store fixtures and mass merchandising equipment with quality in mind along with a realistic price, officials said. Because of the acceptance the company has received in the past 24 years, work for such merchandisers as Macy’s in New York, Yankee, J.L. Hudson’s, J.C. Penney’s and Giantway chains have made Jentzen-Miller leaders in the field of merchandising displays.
Jan. 11, 1991
Cadillac’s North American Snowmobile Festival is worth its weight in gold. Just ask Carol Potter. Potter, director of the Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau, received the West Michigan Tourist Association’s Gold Star Award for marketing the North American Snowmobile Festival. “I am thrilled,‘ Potter said. “The North American Snowmobile Festival is a cooperative effort. What a nice way to show off the community and the festival that has been in the city for 12 years.‘ Potter was given the award Tuesday during the WMTA seminar in Cadillac. It is the first winter seminar held by the WMTA, said president Bill DeHaan. Potter said the award shows off the festival and awards the community for its support of the annual event. “I think this recognizes our staff’s marketing effort,‘ Potter said. “To get such a prestigious award from this type of association tells me we are doing something right.‘ The association is made up of more than 1,000 members from 40 counties. It reaches from the Michigan-Indiana border to Mackinaw Island. “The award is highly competitive because it has more than 1,000 members,‘ said Larisa Draves, a WMTA board member from Big Rapids. Rhoda Cobb, vice president of WMTA, said Cadillac is a leader in targeting potential tourists by promoting snowmobiling and the North American Snowmobile Festival. “Snowmobiling is a very important element to this area,‘ Cobb said. “Cadillac had the vision to go after that market before the rest of us caught on.‘ She said Cadillac’s campaign will help other members of the WMTA market their communities to snowmobilers. Stafford Smith, chairman of the WMTA board, said snowmobiling is the fastest growing winter sport.
