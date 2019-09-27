Sept. 27, 1919
A balloon in the Army and Navy race from St. Louis, Missouri, passed over Muskegon and Cadillac today. It was noted at other Western Michigan points, also. It was too early for identification at Muskegon and at Cadillac the message the crew dropped was lost. One of the big balloons in the Army and Navy distance race passed directly over this city at 9:30 a.m. today. She was flying comparatively low, probably not more than 750 feet in elevation, and was being driven rapidly along before a 50 mile gale which bore her due east at terrific speed for a non-propelling craft. As the bag came across the lake the voices of its crew could be plainly heard. Earl MacDonald and R.T. Allan saw a man drop a message and heard man shout to send it to the addressed party. With three other men they searched in the cemetery for some time but could not find the note, which fluttered some distance in the high wind. The message was undoubtedly a note of progress to the starting point at St. Louis, Missouri, where the balloons were due to get under way Friday at 4:30 p.m. This city is 570 miles, railroad distance, from St. Louis, via Chicago. The direct distance is much less, but the route which a balloon would travel would probably be much more, especially since the wind currents around the Great Lakes are most irregular.
Sept. 27, 1969
Committees were formed to work on the annual St. Nick’s Shirt and Pants drive for boys when members of the Cadillac Police Officers’ Wives met Friday evening in the home of Mrs. Ronald Jameson. Mrs. Harry Hagstrom will again serve as chairman of the committee which has as its purpose to provide a new shirt and pair of pants for Christmas to every boy who would otherwise be unable to have them. Other members of the committee are Mrs. Hartley Creed, Mrs. Jameson, Mrs. Willard Irwin, and Mrs. Lyle Reeddy. A meeting to formulate plans will be held Oct. 10 in the home of Mrs. Hagstrom. Officers for the coming year were selected. Mrs. Creed is to be the new president. Secretary-treasurer is Mrs. Robert Pontius, and Mrs. Jameson is to be in charge of publicity. Refreshments were served by the hostess.
Sept. 27, 1994
A downstate man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the July 3 shotgun killings of two campers near the Reedsburg Dam. Joshua Hornback, 19, of Hamburg had been charged with open murder in the killings of Ronald Mark Allen, 33, of Lansing and Edgar Mahon, 40 of Ovid, at a lakeside campsite in eastern Missaukee County. He had also been charged with two counts of larceny of a person, for allegedly stealing the victims’ belongings, and with a felony firearms charge. Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison. First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison with no possibility of parole. Derrick Kocik, 19, of Brighton, testified at the preliminary hearing that he, Hornback and Dale Owens Guest, 16, of Brighton had been drinking beer and smoking marijuana since the night before the shootings. The three had invited Allen and Mahon to smoke some marijuana with them, he testified, and as they were leaving Hornback shot Allen once in the back of the head, then emptied the gun into Mahon. There was no evidence of any reason for the shooting, just that Hornback and his two friends were drunk and on drugs.
