April 12, 1921
Mayor Perry F. Powers has received from the State Highway Department plans and profile of the proposed beautifying of the Lake Shore Boulevard from the Pennsylvania railroad tracks on the south side of the lake to the canal bridge. The blueprints received from the highway engineers provide for a border of shrubs and trees on both sides of the concrete boulevard within the limits mentioned. The state will assist to the extent of 60% of the cost of the improvement contemplated, the other 40% to be raised by subscription and gifts. The state department will cooperate with Cadillac in this work of beautifying the highway on the theory that it is a protective precaution against the banks of the lake washing away and carrying with it parts of the roadway at some future time. Several organizations of the city have already promised to help with the city’s share of the expense of planting the trees and shrubs. It has been suggested that the Ray E. Bostick Post of the American Legion follow the lead of the Detroit post in planting memorial trees for the deceased servicemen of Cadillac. The mayor suggests that these trees be set out in the city plot on Lake Cadillac near the Ann Arbor depot which is to be beautified this summer and made into a park. Mr. Powers believes the memorial trees could be set out as the first step in the program of improvement and that appropriate ceremonies could be arranged which would officially and formally begin the campaign of beautifying Cadillac. Mayor Powers again calls the attention of Cadillac citizens to the unusual opportunity presented by the offer of the state highway department to assist in the planting of trees and shrubs along Lake Shore Boulevard. “This work may be done at this time with the help of the state in better shape than Cadillac unaided could hope to do it for many years,‘ said Mr. Powers. “It will mean that Cadillac will have one of the prettiest drives to be found anywhere in the state and will give tourists something to remember and talk about for the rest of their lives. It is one of the best things that has ever been offered to Cadillac in my opinion.‘
April 12, 1971
Approval for a private ambulance service to begin operations in Wexford County May 1 on a one-year contract was given today by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. Only the formality of David Orttel of PDQ Ambulance Service of Lenawee County signing the contract remains. Meanwhile, Wexford County funeral directors have agreed to extend their April 15 deadline for ending ambulance service to May 1, it was learned today. Amazingly, the county will not have to provide a subsidy. Orttel has verbally agreed to provide three ambulances and 24-hour service for the fees he collects. Orttel’s charge will be $25 per call plus $1 per “loaded mile‘ for each patient. An additional $10 will be charged for emergency runs. The ambulance service will be housed at the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department and the county will provide two used stand-by ambulances, which are available from two funeral directors at a total cost of $2,400 to $2,500. Personnel for the ambulance service will mostly be hired locally, according to Commission Chairman James Gibson. Orttel operates a similar operation in Lenawee County, based on fee collections only, and provides a driver, attendant and nurse on ambulance runs, according to the Ambulance Committee’s report. Use of “paid volunteers‘ is a strong probability for the new ambulance service, which will be called Wexford Ambulance Service, Gibson said. The “paid volunteers‘ would supplement fulltime personnel. The ambulance service will service the entire county. However, the Mesick Rescue Squad will be allowed to continue its ambulance service. In all, the county will have a “total outlay‘ of about $13,500 in providing a building to house the ambulances (at the Sheriff’s Department), the backup ambulances and radio equipment for all the ambulances, Commissioner Jan Blick estimated. Blick, a member of the Ambulance Committee said it was the “committee philosophy‘ that they would “rather see an ambulance service on a free enterprise system rather than operated by the county.‘ The committee checked with four other ambulance services and were told the county would have to provide subsidies of $90,000 to $120,000 annually.
April 12, 1996
Owners of a proposed nudist camp in northern Wexford County are expected to file an appeal today with the Wexford County Zoning Board of Appeals. The Wexford County Zoning Board ruled Wednesday against a zoning change to allow a campground on 6 1/2 Road, section 15 in Wexford Township. The board did not rule against the proposed camp because of its clothing policy, said Wexford County Building Inspector Dan Jones. “We don’t have nudist camps in the zoning ordinance,‘ Jones said. “It was not turned down because of nudism.‘ The zoning change request was turned down because the lot size was not large enough for the number of camps Patrick and Janis Bell were asking for, Jones said. The Bells also did not have enough room for parking, he said. The Bells can request zoning for a reduced number of camps or acquire more land. “If he wants the campground he needs to make it smaller or buy more land,‘ Jones said. “It depends on the number of campsites. If he rents one campsite he doesn’t need much land.‘ He also said the Bells can file and appeal with the Zoning Board of Appeals. No appeal was filed Thursday with the Wexford County Zoning Department, employees said. The Bells are expected to file an appeal today, they said. Some Wexford Township residents said they are happy the zoning change was denied. “I don’t want anything like that in the county,‘ said Viola Kellogg. “I am thoroughly against anything like that. I don’t like all this modern exploiting going on, like toward Traverse City and that topless place. I just don’t like it. I was raised a few years ago and, believe me, we had a few morals.‘ The Bells were not available for comment.
