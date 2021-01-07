Jan. 7, 1931
Wexford County farmers may receive some drought aid asked of Congress, if is appropriated. The proposition was brought up at a conference on federal seed and fertilizer law, Ralph Biebesheimer, county agricultural agent, told the Board of Supervisors this morning. A $15 million food loan was added by the senate to the $45 million drought appropriation measure passed by the house. Questioned as to whether there would be any of this money needed in Wexford County, Mr. Biebesheimer said he believed there were several farmers in this county who would like to avail themselves of it. A farmer can borrow money at about 5% interest. His loan has to be passed upon by a local committee which includes one banker and four farmers, the latter from the various sections of the county. Loans will be available to those worthy and in need of them, he said.
Jan. 7, 1971
The proposed joint Cadillac-Wexford County Airport Authority was rejected by about 40 persons attending the Wexford County Township Association meeting at the Harrietta Township Hall Tuesday night. A resolution opposing the Airport Authority agreement received almost unanimous approval, with Clam Lake Township Supervisor Carl Gustafson casting the only vote against the resolution. A second motion that the county operate the airport alone received no support. The votes were taken after a broad-ranging, two-hour discussion with county commissioners that included discussion of the townships' relation to Cadillac and Wexford County Board of Commissioners. After the vote was taken, County Commissioner James Gibson said, "What you want is a say nothing, do nothing commission." Wexford County Township Association President William Fitt replied, "What we want is this type of meeting." Fitt said county officials were out of touch with the townships and that townships received "no representation from the county." "Why do we have to get involved in a project which the city apparently can't handle?" asked Fitt. Selma Township Supervisor Jerry Molitor asked the question repeated several times by others: "What's it going to cost and what do we get in return?" County Commissioner D. Jerome Slack gave an extensive reply to that and other questions. The county's share would be $10,000 per year, said Slack, which would amount to about 11.5 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation on property. Slack said there are 40 plants in Cadillac employing between 2,300 and 2,600 people and at least 19 of these plants use the airport. Firms use the airport to fly executives and freight, said Slack, and without the airport, plants would not locate here. There were 16,000 take-offs and landings at the airport last year, and last year 200 planeloads of people arrived by plane to go skiing in the area, Slack said.
Jan. 7, 1996
Drive-by shootings, gang violence, people afraid to go out at night — it sounds like Los Angeles or Detroit, but could it be Cadillac in a few years? Youth gangs may be just an interesting idea to some Cadillac-area youth right now. But the real thing is on the way, say downstate officials who saw it happen in their communities. The same gangs from Saginaw that expanded into the Holland area in recent years are looking to expand into smaller communities, said Sandi Metcalf, with the Ottawa County Probate Court juvenile division. She told a Team-Up Cadillac meeting that she's certain Cadillac is one of their targets. "They are targeting the rural communities and the affluent communities, communities where people think, 'It will never happen here,'' she said. "They'll be on your doorstep soon. They'll be here in the blink of an eye if you don't batten down." Det. Sgt. Michael Oliver of the Waterford Township Police Department said increased police activity in Saginaw is forcing gangs further north, just as it forced them to expand north from Detroit before that. Waterford Township, north of Detroit, went through the same thing several years ago. Oliver now presents seminars statewide on gangs. He said he finds evidence of their activity wherever he goes. Matt Wohlfeill, Community Services Officer with the Cadillac Police, confirmed that Saginaw gang members have talked with Cadillac youth. The gangs have not been actively organizing here yet, but they have made local contacts, he said. There have also been small skirmishes between local members of two self-proclaimed gangs, he said. Metcalf has also seen signs of early gang activity in Cadillac — gang symbols painted on trailers that her husband's company had stored here. Cadillac seems to be in the beginning "wannabe" stage, several attendees at a recent Team-Up Cadillac meeting agreed. Area youth are starting to imitate gang members, such as dressing like gang members and drawing gang graffiti, said police and school personnel.
