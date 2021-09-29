Cadillac’s success with the Northern District Fair this year is all the more remarkable when compared with the less favorable showings of the larger expositions. The Michigan State Fair ran 30% behind last year. The Western Michigan Fair was not so good as the year before, either, although it was about the average. With the five big fairs the week before, the Grand Rapids fair always draws heavy exhibits and concessions. Cadillac, Holland, Jackson, Bay City and Saginaw all show the week before. Cadillac practically equaled last year’s attendance mark, had the finest exhibits and attractions ever and might have made some money had not expenses been so high.
Two stolen cars, two unidentified men and reports of the entering of vehicles at the Four Star Corp occupied city police officers Tuesday night. A car reported to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department as stolen by James Norman, rural Falmouth, was reportedly taken from the Mercy Hospital parking lot. The vehicle was recovered by city police when they answered a complaint at Four Star that involved suspects observed entering parked cars in the parking lot. The two men reported to be entering the cars fled the scene on foot and shortly after officers were informed of the theft of a vehicle owned by Paul Barnes from the parking lot of the Cadillac Malleable Iron Co. Officers were advised by a resident of North Crosby Road that an unidentified vehicle was parked in his driveway. Officers added that the reported car was the vehicle stolen from the Cadillac Malleable Iron parking lot.
Neighbors’ complaints about smoke and odors from CMI Cast Parts’ ductile iron foundry in Cadillac should soon be resolved, company officials said. Mark Wightman, CMI plant manager, said the company and the state Department of Environmental Quality entered a consent judgment in Wexford County Circuit Court. The document concerns emissions control equipment. “The steps we are taking, including constructing these emissions controls, will solve the problem of recent fires and reduce smoke and odors,” he said. “We worked hard to solve this problem and I am looking forward to completing construction and showing our neighbors the results of our work.” Residents near the plant gathered several times last year and met with company officials at least once, to voice concern over smoke and odors. CMI will use relatively new technology, thermal oxidation emission control equipment, for its iron-molding equipment. Wightman said that was already ordered and under construction and should be ready to operate by November. “In some instances, such as the emissions controls on our core machines, the control equipment has been constructed and is operating,” he said. The equipment should also solve the problem of recent fires at the plant, Wightman said. Creosote emissions collect in one of the older roof areas and periodically ignite, officials have said. “This does tie in with the fire, because one of the areas of installation is where previous fires have occurred,” Wightman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.