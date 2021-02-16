Feb. 16, 1931
Oil was struck at 9 o'clock this morning in the C.R. Smith well No. 2, on the Jorgensen farm, two miles north of Cadillac. The oil, which is said to be of a very high grade and free from sulfur, was found at a depth of 3,200 feet. The oil filled the pipes to a level of 1,250 feet in less than an hour, according to J.S. Braden, in charge of the drilling operations. The petroleum was found in the Traverse sand, which formation is said to be very favorable to oil of the best quality. The extent of the find is not yet determined, said Mr. Braden, but the indications are that there will be enough to make pumping profitable. Not much gas was found with the oil, but the drilling operation will be continued in the hope of striking a pocket of gas which would make a gusher out of the well. In any case the oil would have to be pumped when the pressure was exhausted. The oil is of much better quality than that found in the Muskegon field, said Mr. Braden. The C.R. Smith well No. 2 is the second attempt to locate oil made in this immediate vicinity. The first well drilled on the Smith farm, south of the present location, was found to be a "duster," or dry hole, but indications were that the edge of an oil pool was found, so the drilling apparatus was moved north, with the present successful result.
Feb. 16, 1931
Wives of members were special guests of the Cadillac Barbershoppers Saturday evening as they held their annual installation of officers in the Elks Temple. Charles Miltner served as installing officer for Chapter 142 of the Society For the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America. Following the installation, the chorus sang three numbers and two quartets. The Cadillacaires and the Humdingers also presented selections as entertainment for the 18 persons present. Paul Zagers was reelected president for 1971-72. Serving with him are Tom Maxwell, vice-president in charge of program; Dawson Watson, vice president in charge of membership; Keith Ide, secretary; Chester Polega, treasurer; and Charles Miltner, Earl Gantenbein, Harold Housler and Robert Faunce, directors. Refreshments were served after the program and installation. The Barbershoppers group will present a program at Kirtland Terrace this evening.
Feb. 16, 1996
A West Bloomfield man crashed in his helicopter just 2.7 miles from his destination. The 72-year-old man was found dead in the seat of his helicopter in a wooded area in Mackinac State Forest in Emmet County Tuesday afternoon. He was just 2.7 miles southwest of his destination, Pellston Regional Airport. his helicopter was found after a 60-hour search, that ended with a tip from hunters. A Coast Guard helicopter flying about 200 feet above the ground spotted the craft three minutes into a search, said Lt. Col. Leslie R. Stephens, U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol. The victim may have been attempting to land on a hill when he crashed. The cockpit of the helicopter was intact but the tail section was separated from the aircraft from hitting trees. The helicopter was likely severed when the man crashed and he probably died on impact, Stephens said. Cause of death is pending a coroner's report, he said. While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, it appears inclement weather, poor visibility and flying too low for the terrain were the major factors in the crash, Stephens said. The search for the man began 12:30 a.m. Sunday after he did not reach Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. The man department from Ann Arbor Saturday morning with stops in Lansing and Mount Pleasant. Initially, searchers with the Civil Air Patrol thought Traverse City was his destination. But the man did not file a flight plan when he left Ann Arbor, so all of Lower Peninsula north of Mount Pleasant was potential area to search. The search quickly narrowed when it was learned that the man landed at Antrim County Airport in Bellaire around noon Saturday. he signed in with Pellston as his final destination, about 60 miles northwest of Bellaire.
