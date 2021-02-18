Feb. 18, 1931
The C.R. Smith oil well No. 2 was down to 3,275 feet at noon today with drilling very slow as the bit was in a dense rock formation, according to the driller in charge during the morning shift. Progress was very slow today, averaging not more than a foot an hour, compared with 160 feet a day when the hole was started. The pipe is filled with water, which also makes drilling slow. It was decided to continue drilling in the wet hole instead of casing the water off as the extent of the water seepage is not yet known and it may stop flowing at any time. The drillers estimate another 400 feet of rock before the Dundee sand is reached, when another pocket of oil is anticipated. A "fishing" job was on the program last night. The bailer line broke and it was necessary to go to Mount Pleasant for the grappling hooks with which the severed end of the cable was seized and brought up for splicing. This delayed operations for a few hours, but the drilling resumed soon after midnight. The chemical composition of the subterranean soils encountered have been hard on the cable strands, said a driller. The salt, sulfur and lime are disintegrating to the line. The drillers are hopeful of finding oil in the No. 2 well. The first attempt made some distance south was a failure. The equipment was moved about a mile north and a showing of oil was made last Saturday. If the Dundee sand doesn't bring the anticipated flow of oil that would be commercially productive, it is likely another attempt will be made still farther north as the results thus far have proved the existence of an oil pool in the vicinity. Any further attempts to find oil to the north would bring the wells in proximity to the Wexford County farm.
Feb. 18, 1971
It started with a telephone call from the Wyoming (Michigan) Police Department Wednesday noon. It ended late Wednesday afternoon with the apprehension and detainment of five juveniles from the Wyoming area after city police officers and Wexford County Sheriff's deputies staged a raid at the home of one of the youth's grandmother. Between the first phone call and the apprehension, there were a flurry of phone calls. The first from the Wyoming PD which said they had reason to believe the juveniles were in the Cadillac area and where they might check. A phone call to a relative of one of the girls revealed that the youths were in the area. A second phone call from the city police to Wexford County Sheriff's Department resulted in the arrival of three deputies. Between the phone call to the sheriff and the arrival of the deputies, an employee of the Social Services Department reported that the officers were not to arrest the youths and that a Social Service worker was aware that the five youths were in town. A call from the mother of one of the girls after the conversation with the social worker confused the issue more when the mother told officers to take her daughter into custody and await her arrival from Wyoming. A later call from the social worker cleared the way for the law officers to apprehend the juveniles. The girls came out crying when apprehended. they explained to the officers that they had run away, and had planned to go home today. The officers listened to the kids' tale and tried to be sympathetic while pointing out that they had still created a lot of trouble for a lot of people. While not saying it, the officers tried to get across to the kids that they should think of somebody else instead of just themselves. The kids were turned over to their parents late Wednesday afternoon.
Feb. 18, 1996
A Missaukee County jury will resume deliberations today in the trial of a McBain man charged in the death of his stepson. Jurors deliberated six hours Thursday before they were sent home for the night just before 7 p.m. The 38-year-old man is charged with second degree child abuse, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison. Missaukee County Prosecutor Charles Parsons said he did not have to prove the man meant to injure his 22-month-old stepson. "The prosecution only said that this person — apparently an otherwise good person — did something reckless that caused this injury," he said in closing arguments. Parsons pursued his case without any witnesses who said they saw the man or anyone else ever hit the boy. He said the jury had a tough job, learning enough about medicine in two days to make a judgement on some very technical evidence. Doctors for both sides agreed that the boy probably died of a blow to the head of some sort. But they did disagree on when the boy received his fatal injury. Dr. Fred Lamb said the boy's head was injured at least days and probably about two weeks before he fell unconscious, because brain swelling takes that long to cause outward signs. Defense attorney James Hunt said that meant the boy could have been injured while in the care of a number of people who regularly watched him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.