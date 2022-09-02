Sept. 2, 1922
The taxicab of Frank Charter ran amuck at the corner of Mitchell and Harris streets this morning. The starter being weak, the driver cranked it in the taxi zone next to the American House. The machine was in reverse and shot out into the street. The hill evidently turned it down toward town and it crashed across the street intersection, bringing up against the traffic dummy. The rear right spring was bent up and the fender also damaged, the policeman being moved only its own length off the base mark, although the shock broke the lantern surmounting it. Fortunately no vehicles or pedestrians were crossing the busy corner at the time and the driver soon caught the runaway and climbed into the wildly circling machine, which made things merry in the heart of town for a few minutes.
Sept. 2, 1972
Suit has been filed in Wexford Circuit Court against the city of Cadillac, seeking a restraining order against rezoning authorized Aug. 14 by the city commission. The suit lists some 30 couples, residents of Barbara Street, Holly and Petrie roads and Sunnyside Drive, as plaintiffs, headed by Dean Bentley. The city authorized a zoning change for property owned by Kenneth Uptegraft, at the west end of Holly Road. The change would permit construction of multiple dwelling structures. The suit states: “If the ordinance takes effect, building permits may thereafter issue and thereby result in an unreasonable diminution of residential property values and create the threat of immediate and unrepairable injury to the property of these plaintiffs.”
Sept. 2, 1997
Old Kent Bank is getting a facelift. The downtown Cadillac bank is replacing its brick facade with new two-tone color bricks and installing new windows. “Our building looks dated,” said bank president Jack Benson. “We’d like to keep downtown looking sharp.” The current building, believed to have been built in the 1950s, housed Woolworth Five and Dime until the bank moved into the building in 1967. “This renovation is the first one since we came to the building,” he said. The facelift includes installation of windows along the south wall of the building and removal of all present bricks, granite and metal grillwork. A combination of standard brick and double size brick will replace the old wall. “It will be two-tone all-brick walls,” he said. “It will be very attractive.” The project started Wednesday and is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. “We’ve already done fencing outside of the building in order to make customers and shoppers safe,” Benson said. “It’s little inconvenience for them.” Project cost is more than $200,000. Local general contractor Robert T. Cole Inc. and Western Concrete are working on the renovation. “Our community has seen a significant investment in downtown improvements over the last several years,” Benson said. “Our bank would like to do its part in making the downtown a more attractive area for our shoppers, visitors and residents.”
