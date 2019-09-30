Sept. 30, 1919
Cadillac comfortably filled the auditorium of the Presbyterian Church Monday evening to hear Edgar A. Guest, Michigan’s poet, read some of his verses, and the audience was delightfully entertained. While the Detroit newspaper man was deserving of a packed house the attendance was gratifying to the local Daughters of the American Revolution, who took in $176. They will clear about $75 for their patriotic work. The Guest’s platform presence is quite engaging. He is just different enough to be most entertaining and he most skillfully balances his selections. A pleasing patter of stories and amusing little glimpse into the Guest home, where there is a little boy and girl, is woven into the verses, which themselves flow on so smoothly that one almost sees the delightful family grew up. Those who have heard Mr. Guest before were as entertained as ever at the old favorites and each selection met with a most hardy reception from the first automobile number, “suggestions from the rear,‘ to the closing number on a making a home, the title poem of “A Heap O’ Livin’,‘ Mr. Guests first volume.
Sept. 30, 1969
Oleson’s Food Store has a new manager and Oleson’s Basement Store has a new branch outlet for fabrics. Jim Wilson, 33, who served as manager for Oleson’s at Charlevoix for 3.5 years, assumed duties Monday as manager in the Cadillac store. Wilson has been with Oleson’s about 15 years, serving the first 11.5 in the firm’s Traverse City stores. Ted Bathke, manager of the basement store, said the new yard goods store is located in the area recently closed in along Chapin Street, between Wellington Cleaners and the food store. Entrance is gained off the parking lot. Fabrics on sale are acquired for the most part directly from the mills and include cottons, synthetics, blends and wools, plus a complete line of sewing, accessories. The new store uses about 2,500 square feet of the new area and is staffed by two people for the present time, Bathke said.
Sept. 30, 1994
Cadillac area representatives and a state senator towed party lines on the lobby reform bill passed by the House. The House voted Thursday to end the age-old practice of lobbyists buying meals and entertainment for members of Congress, part of the most sweeping rewrite of lobbying laws in nearly half a century. Both area Representatives, Dave Camp and Peter Hoekstra voted against the bill, while Democratic Sen. Carl Levin praised the bill. “This bill is an effort on the part of members of Congress who have opposed and stymied real reform to provide themselves election year cover,‘ said Hoekstra, who serves Wexford and Lake counties. “I will not be drawn into voting for a worthless bill just because it sounds good and I hope the American people won’t be fooled, either.‘ Camp, who serves Missaukee and Osceola counties, said he believed the bill expands government bureaucracy by creating a new agency, restricts free speech and exempts members of Congress from penalties. “This bill will discourage citizens from being informed and active in the legislative process,‘ Camp said. “While I support certain aspects of the bill, such a limiting gifts under $20 value and making junkets illegal for members of Congress, I oppose fines of everyday citizens when members of Congress are exempted from punishment.‘
