Aug. 19, 1919
All Scandinavian soldiers, sailors and marines of Wexford County will be entertained at a banquet by the local Gotha lodge, Friday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Invitations have been sent to all Scandinavian servicemen but there are doubtless many who have arrived since the invitations were issued or whose present address is unknown. These men are included in the invitations to attend the banquet. It is not required that the returned veterans be members of the Gotha lodge. All that is necessary is to be of Scandinavian parentage, live in Wexford County and have been in uniform during the war. Members of the lodge, who are not ex-soldiers, are also included in the call for the banquet. The program will be opened by an address of welcome by the president of the Gotha lodge, Frank A. Johnson. There will be several other speakers on the program including E.J. Millington, Merritt Johnson and several soldier boys. A girls’ quartette, consisting of the Misses Olga Hulgren, Mabel Anderson, Minnie Nelson and Alice Pedersen, will give several selections.
Aug. 19, 1969
CAPS voters, in their third trip to the polls on the same 4.6 mill request, this time gave the proposal a 541-vote margin of approval, casting a total of $2,192 “yes‘ and 1,651 “no‘ votes. The 4.6 mills-for-one-year request was turned down in two previous elections. William D. Smith, acting superintendent for CAPS, said he was extremely pleased and expressed his thanks to all citizens and especially to the citizens committee for its campaign in favor of the millage increase. “As a result,‘ Smith commented, “we will go to work Wednesday morning to begin to get teachers to fill out the faculty and we should be able to have a full program this fall.‘ Kenneth Dodge, chairman of the Citizens Concerned for Good Education committee, said the vote appeared convincing and, in some respect, was a vote of confidence by the people in the community and in the school system. “People are convinced we’ve got to keep the school in session full time and that’s why they voted like they did,‘ Dodge said.
Aug. 19, 1994
U.S. Reps. Dave Camp and Pete Hoekstra said they won’t vote for President Clinton’s anti-crime legislation unless some compromises are made. Clinton and congressional leaders are trying to figure out what fine-tuning it will take to move the $33 billion measure through the House — perhaps by Friday. Lawmakers voted 225-210 last week to block the legislation. The measure voted on last week would ban 19 kinds of assault weapons and require life imprisonment for violent felons convicted three times. It would also provide billions for prison construction, hiring 100,000 police officers and crime prevention programs such as counseling. Both Camp and Hoekstra voted against the measure. Camp represents the fourth district, which includes Missaukee and Osceola counties. Hoekstra represents Wexford and Lake counties as part of the second district. “What will happen is anybody’s guess,‘ Hoekstra said. “There are a whole bunch of scenarios.‘ Hoekstra would like to see excess spending cut (because “a $33 billion bill is irresponsible‘) and some of the bill’s language broadened to allow communities to more easily access available funds for crime prevention programs. “There is some very specific language about how communities can spend the money — I’d like to see the money come back to places like Cadillac and let the community decide how it would best serve them,‘ Hoekstra said. “You know what your crime situation is better than Washington. You best decide if you should hire more police officers, make the DARE program more effective, fight gangs. Here’s the money, go do it.‘
