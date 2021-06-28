June 28, 1921
Discussion of the taxicab parking problem by the city commission last evening resulted in a general sentiment for paving the south side of Hardis Street from Mitchell to the alley. A proposal to let the drivers return to Mitchell pending the reparation of the proposed new stand was opposed strenuously. The city manager informed the commission the city should do the work about the middle of July. The amendment of the parking ordinance was proposed to provide for right angle parking in the center of Mitchell Street instead of the angle of 45 degrees now provided. Few cars have been parked on the legal angle because present congested conditions make room for more cars parked in perpendicularly with traffic planes. Probably no stalls will be marked off in the painted zones on Mitchell Street until the new system is officially enacted. Then 8-foot stalls are planned. With the marking off of the prescribed parking spaces, police have been active in watching for violators of the 10-minute parking limit at curbs. No parking signs have been painted in front of the fire hall. The police also call attention to the special ordinance which regulates parking on the Lake Shore Boulevard. Owing to the recent habit of drivers parking on the canal bridge, police plan to watch that point. The 500-foot restriction will not interfere with the Park of the Lakes as Hollmen Bros. have ample parking spaces off the concrete.
June 28, 1971
357 was the reported attendance for last week at the Westman playground on Manning Street, said Mrs. Florence Westman this morning. The playground is open Tuesdays through Friday from 2-4 p.m. each day for neighborhood children. This summer marks the 26th year since Mrs. Westman first initiated the program, after she realized there was such a need in that locality. Tuesday, the director challenge the children to learn Bible verses, and Friday she gave a prize to Linda Gurden, 10 years old, who succeeded in learning 100 verses for the week. Short devotions are held most afternoon for youngsters, with Mrs. Westman presenting simple stories and examples of Christian living which can be readily understood by the little ones. Wednesday was simply play day. On Thursday the playground was visited by Rev. Larry Green of the Revival Center, a former alumnus of the playground. He led the children in action choruses and spoke briefly. Mrs. Westman conducted a Bible Skit “Know Your Bible,‘ assisted by Linda Gurden. Her lesson was taken from the Book of Psalms, chapter 119:11. Friday again was simple play day. It was announced that the Sunbeam group from the Salvation Army will be at the playground on Tuesday for a program. “People have been wonderful in helping with treats and other things for the children,‘ said Mrs. Westman. “I really appreciate it, for I couldn’t do it alone.‘
June 28, 1996
Three Cadillac residents await pre-trial hearings on felony drug charges. The charges will follow a raid of their Bremer Street home late Tuesday night by detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team and Cadillac police. “This was more of a nuisance drug house and the arrests will be a big relief to the neighbors,‘ said TNT Detective Todd Golnick. “Maybe as far as drug arrests go, this won’t have big effect, but to the person living next door, this is the biggest one of the year.‘ Police began their investigation in November following tips from irritated neighbors and a disgruntled former customer, Golnick said. Police seized about one-half pound of marijuana and some cash.
