Today in history: one seriously injured in car/train crash in Wexford County

Aug. 9, 1923
The final decision on a suspension of business for Cadillac tomorrow, the day of the funeral for the late President Warren G. Harding, was announced today. The city has been asked to cease all business and social activities in the afternoon. The forenoon, therefore, can be devoted to arranging for the afternoon closing. While the entire day is considered a day of special mourning, the formal observance throughout the nation will be held in the afternoon, during the hours of the burial service for the late president in his home city of Marion, Ohio. An entire day of closing was not deemed necessary by the committee in charge of the arrangements for the formal memorial service, as the obsequies for the honored dead will occupy but a short time and it was thought more appropriate to have the period of official mourning coincide with the exact hours of the funeral. Most of the merchants and manufacturers have signified their intention of obeying the closing request.
Aug. 9, 1973
Wexford County Ambulance Service personnel administered emergency treatment to a Cadillac woman following a car-train collision at Boon Road and the Penn Central Railroad tracks Wednesday in which two other persons were injured. One was listed in serious condition today in the intensive care unit at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after being transferred from Mercy Hospital Wednesday. Her brother was treated at Mercy and released, and another is listed in fair condition this morning at Mercy. Two of the individuals were passengers in the other’s car, which slammed into the side of the Penn Central train at the crossing north of Cadillac. The driver told Wexford County Sheriff’s deputies he did not observe the train as he approached the crossing.
Aug. 9, 1998
Boaters should be cautious when out on area lakes due to sinking water levels. The water level in the canal connecting lakes Mitchell and Cadillac is at 1,289.09 feet above sea level, or .61 feet lower than the minimum. Below minimum, the local drain commissioner is charged with controlling water level with dams. However, these measures have already been taken ... and water levels have continued to dip. The minimum is 1,289.7 feet above sea level while the maximum is 1,290. “It makes it difficult to navigate, harder for weed control and erodes the shoreline,” said Ralph Lindberg, Wexford County drain commissioner. “All the swamp land and tributaries are dried up. The level in the lakes won’t go up until swamp land and tributaries are filled.” Lindberg said all he can do to increase the water level is pray for rain. He said about a week of hard rain is needed to bring the level up. In the meantime, Laura Lee Smit-Hewitt, manager of Laura Lee’s Landing and Resort on Lake Cadillac, is warning boaters to be careful or they could get caught on sand bars. “That can do big damage to the underside of a boat and the engine,” Smit-Hewitt said. “I’m not letting pontoons or boats out to Lake Mitchell unless customers are knowledgable about the lake.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.