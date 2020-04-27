April 27, 1920
Today was another quiet one in Circuit Court. This morning one chancery matter came up, a bill of foreclosure in Morningside Farm vs Harold and Myrtle Green. There are many divorce cases remaining on the docket. Wednesday Judge Fred S. Lamb will hold court at Lake City again, three minor cases remaining on the criminal docket in Missaukee. William Coleman also will be sentenced for stealing wool. The jury urged leniency. In commenting further on the Meyering case today Judge Lamb said that if there was any inference of criticism in what had been said from the bench regarding the case it applied to the court as much as to anyone else for their attitude in the case. “Perhaps such treatment was a mistake,‘ said Judge Lamb, “It often so happens and sympathy sometimes is misplaced and its effect is a mistake rather than a benefit.‘ In the light of subsequent developments in this particular case the court is inclined to such a belief. Both the court and the ladies interested in the case repeatedly tried to arouse a sense of responsibility in the girl but every effort failed. Judge Lamb, however, is in hearty sympathy with such efforts. The facts that he has voiced the opinion that there is no suitable institution in the state for handling such cases and his own efforts with a parole clearly indicate that his remarks applied to the Meyering case only and not to his general attitude. It was the intention of the court to criticize the fact of leniency rather than any society or persons attempting to aid in the case. The last chance given the Meyering girl was while the judge was out of the city and was at the insistence of the ladies interested in the girl.
April 27, 1970
An injunction preventing the city of Cadillac from using land in Haring Township proposed as a landfill site was issued Friday afternoon in Wexford Circuit Court. The injunction, which is to remain in effect until further order from the court, was requested in a suit filed Thursday asking the court to prohibit the landfill on the grounds that it violates a township zoning ordinance. Cadillac was informed of possible legal action to prevent construction of the proposed dump at a City Commission meeting March 2 when Arthur Roy, chairman of the township zoning board, presented a petition bearing 200 signatures. Roy said then that the township would take legal action if the city continued with its plans for the landfill. At its meeting March 17, the city commission received communication from the township’s board and the zoning board advising that both bodies opposed the city’s plan and would test the validity of the zoning ordinance in circuit court if the city went ahead with its plans. At that meeting, city attorney Edward TenHouten said the township ordinance would not apply since the project is proposed for location on state-owned land, and he advised the city to proceed.
April 27, 1995
Soon the village of Marion will have a historical museum to call its own. Construction has begun on a 1,920 square foot building that will house Marion’s first museum. “This is very exciting. It’s our dream coming true,‘ said Audrey Blevins, Marion Area Historical Society president. The museum is being constructed on a 1.5 acre parcel located on M-66 south of downtown, which was located by Max and Judy Kibby. Hundreds of historical items, which are to be placed in the museum, currently are being stored in boxes in the village hall. Several other items are expected to be donated to the museum once it’s finished. Total cost of the project is still unknown. The historical society has raised more than $32,000 the past four years.
