May 19, 1922
There is now three times as much pressure on the city gas mains as there was yesterday. This is owing to the placing in service today of the new 100,000 cu, ft. gas holder at the plant. When the new holder was cut onto the mains at 9 a.m. today, the recording pressure gauge at the office of the company leaped from three to nine pounds of pressure and this pressure was maintained with but little fluctuation throughout the day. The old holder, which has been in continuous operation for 20 years, developed a pressure of but three pounds to the square inch in the city mains. The holder has been filled and emptied four times within 24 hours nearly every day for several years. The new tank will maintain constant pressure during the entire day as after the holder is filled, the gas can be replaced as fast as used by the consumers. The crew at the plant has been working day and night for several days to get an excess of gas sufficient to fill the new holder in addition to the gas used normally during that period. There is now more gas in storage than has ever been the case before in this city as the new tank holds 100,000 cu. ft. and the old tank held but 39,500 cu. ft. H.F. Donahue, general manager of the company, urges all patrons to watch gas burning appliances very closely for a few days. It is not anticipated that anything will occur to necessitate cutting out the new storage tank, but in case it becomes necessary the pressure will again drop from nine to three pounds and some lighted gas appliances might be extinguished while the gas is still flowing.
May 19, 1972
“Long hair” and all, a Pine River High School student who has been involved in a dress code dispute with the school board will be allowed to attend classes. Gordon Eble, an 11th grade student at Pine River, was suspended Feb. 29 for wearing his hair longer than the dress code permitted and was finally expelled March 9. Represented by lawyers provided by the American Civil Liberties Union, Eble’s case went to Osceola County Circuit Court April 27. The Pine River School District was the defendant in the case. At the request of attorney Nuel Donley, representing Pine River School, Judge Charles Wickens granted permission for an amended brief to be filed on the case and granted Eble’s attorney Bill Harper, the right to answer. In an opinion handed down by Judge Wickens Wednesday, the Pine River School dress code was “ruled unconstitutional for Gordon Eble” and the court also ruled the board could not expel him,” Harper commented. The judge said the safety of the student was not endangered by the length of his (Eble’s) hair, Harper added. The judge’s opinion will serve until a formal order is issued by the court, Harper said. Pine River Board of Education Supt. Harvey Miller elected to withhold comment on the matter until he “has a chance to read the opinion.” A trial is expected to be held on the same issue regarding the hair length of Wayne Sawyer, another Pine River student Wednesday in Osceola County District Court.
May 19, 1997
For many in the greater Cadillac area, Carl T. Johnson has been the bridge to the heritage of the outdoors and its future. Now he is helping to provide that link for the entire state. Groundbreaking for the education classroom was more of a tribute to Johnson, who is known for his bear hunting, stories of the past as well as his dedication to the state’s natural resources. “Carl’s letters is one of the reasons why this classroom is being built,” said K.L. Cool, Michigan Department of Natural Resources director. “I am very proud of this facility and I am very proud of Carl T. Johnson.” The classroom addition, which will cost about $150,000 to build, will provide interactive learning opportunities through television or the internet, similar to television courses already being offered throughout area schools. The state will pay for half of the addition’s cost with the other half being raised through local fund-raising. “This is happening because of the people and industries of Cadillac,” Johnson said. “This would be nothing without their support.” The new classroom will allow future generations to learn about Michigan’s natural resources history as well as benefit from conservation practices, Cool said. “This education center will provide a bridge,” Cool said, “a bridge to the state’s outdoor heritage and a bridge to the state’s outdoor future.” The bridge is the education the new center will provide, Cool said. “Education is an important function of the DNR,” Cool said. “The governor’s natural resources task force listed education as number one.” The cooperation between the DNR and school systems to educate children about natural resources is critical, Cool said. He recognized Cadillac Area Schools for being a partner in the program when the new classroom is completed.
