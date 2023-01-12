Today in history: organizers move NASF events off Lake Cadillac

Jan. 12, 1932
Two men, Lamont Olson and Homer Latimer, both Cadillac residents, who stole a car from Harry VanderJagt’s accessory shop on North Mitchell Street about 3 o’clock this morning were apprehended in St. Johns before noon and Sheriff Nixon plans to go after them Thursday. Patrolmen Guy Thalman and Eric Lind, on foot, report seeing the car go north up an alley, lights out, and turn east, but the officers could not give chase on foot. The men are believed to have broken into Magnus A. Hanson’s restaurant near the accessory shop before stealing the car as the glass in a transom over a rear door was broken and cigarettes were missing. When the men were found in St. Johns after notice of the theft had been broadcast 5,000 cigarettes were found in their car and they were trying to sell them. It was not possible to wire state police the license numbers on the stolen car until about 9:30 as Mr. VanderJagt had only recently gotten it from a Missaukee County man and did not know the license numbers. He got them by telephone shortly after 9 o’clock and then notified local police who relayed the information to Lansing along with the description of the vehicle which was a light green Plymouth coupe with yellow wire wheels. The men got into the hop where the car was stored by breaking a window. They evidently took their time and made certain the car had enough gas to take them some distance as the cap to the gas tank on a larger car also in the shop had been removed, but this car had less gas than the one stolen, Mr. VanderJagt says. The sheriff has brought Olson back to Cadillac before on a car stealing charge, having gone to Tennessee after him once after he had stolen Joseph Windgren’s car.
Jan. 12, 1973
Thirty-three drivers, including four area men, will be the field when Marion’s first 300 mile enduro snowmobile race gets under way at noon Saturday. The race, a test for men and machines, is expected to last seven to eight hours. The field for the Marion “300” was completed Monday night at the end of time trials. Al Nelson of Cadillac was third fastest qualifier among 54 hopefuls in the two mile qualifying runs on the quarter mile track. He clocked 2:12.49 on a Rupp. Two Marion men are also in the field. Dan Swiler finished fifth in time trials at 2:14.30 on a Ski-Doo, and Dave Yarhouse made the starting field on an Arctic Cat. Leon Bennett of Evart qualified on a Ski-Doo. Louis Hunt of Grand Ledge made the fastest run of 2:08.81 on a Polaris to win top qualifying money and the post position. A drivers’ meeting is scheduled at 9 p.m. tonight. The race is sanctioned by the Michigan International Snowmobile Association.
Jan. 12, 1998
Organizers of the North American Snowmobile Festival have decided to relocate all activities previously scheduled to be held on Lake Cadillac. The decision came following the disappearance of a 23-year-old Cadillac man presumed to have died in the lake Friday night. Police found the man’s borrowed snowmobile at the bottom of Lake Cadillac. The festival will be held Feb. 3-8. “The ice is not safe. Our experts say that, even given two more weeks of cold, it won’t be safe enough to have our tent there and run several thousands of snowmobiles on it,” said Carol Potter, director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau. The organizing committee met Monday. The focal point of lake events is the Radar Run snowmobile race. The NASF committee will meet again Jan. 19 to discuss alternate sites. Other activities will be held at the Wexford County Civic Arena. A parade on Chestnut Street to Lake Street will be held, Potter said. The festival brings at least $3 million in the form of gas, food and lodging to the city, according to Cadillac Winter Promotions. The organization coordinates volunteers and raises funds for grooming snowmobile trails in the area.
