Feb. 26, 1931
Cadillac Evening News newsboys recently completed their annual winter new subscribers campaign during which the city circulation of the Evening News was substantially increased. Celebrating the event the 18 newsboys along with News employees went to Mesick Thursday evening to enjoy the chicken supper put on by the Mesick school band to help them buy uniforms. Following the repast the Evening News carriers went to the Mesick high school auditorium where a special program was enjoyed and prizes for the recent contest awarded. In the games Raymond Bruyette and Lawrence Bock were awarded prizes in a bean contest while in the spelling contest William Allen captured the prize of a camera. James O'Dette secured the most subscriptions in the circulation contest for which he received a prize of $10 plus special commissions. Ercel Emshwiller won second prize, Lawrence Bock third prize with Kenneth Lindstrom, Carl Carlson and Edwin Hogberg tying for the following three prizes. The evening's program was completed with a short talk by Ralph Boughner, circulation manager of the Evening News.
Feb. 26, 1971
Winds ranging between 25 and 30 mph downed tree branches and utility lines during the night, causing police and repairmen to work in gusts which may reach 40 mph today. Michigan Bell Telephone Co. reports lots of business for service and repair departments. An operator said whenever the weather gets bad, the lines are loaded with people calling work or family, cancelling plans or doing business by phone. Extra repairmen were called to work today to restore telephone lines brought down by falling tree branches. Test man Bill Saathoff said the calls were coming in "faster than we can keep up with." He explained some of the problem is getting to the place that needs to be serviced as some of the roads were in bad condition. He said repairs reached out through the entire area. Consumers Power Co. called in "four or five" crews for emergency conditions due to the weather. A company spokesman said strong winds and falling branches were pulling down wires and breaking pins. he said the storm was "all over," not just in the Cadillac area. Other company service centers throughout the state were also busy with repairs. State Police reported several traffic incidents caused by hazardous road conditions, fallen limbs and poor visibility. There were lots of big limbs down in the Reed City area, too. A man reported damaging the front grill of his car when he ran into a fallen tree limb one foot in diameter on Hersey Road south of Reed City. Miller Industries in Reed City reported a 50 by 100 foot area of the roof on their power plant was blown off by high winds. A company spokesman said the loss was mainly insulation and roofing material. He had no estimate of the cost of damage.
Feb. 26, 1996
Officials are taking steps to change the racially offensive names of a creek and lake, which have been on Osceola County maps for decades. The issue was brought to the attention of county board members earlier this month after downstate media were contacted. "We are taking every step that's reasonable to take care of this. We are not going to drop it," commissioner Jim Maturen said. "We contacted the prosecutor about it. He is researching the laws and finding out who has the authority to rename it. Obviously it is something that needs to be changed. Names like that have no place in modern society." The county's environmental committee is handling the issue. Maturen, chairman of the committee, plans to give a report back to the board before its meeting Thursday. "Regardless of what we do, the names ... will be taken off all county maps," Maturen said. "Slowly but surely we are seeing to it that the names are not a part of our official county maps. The next time we order a new batch of county maps those names won't be on there." As offensive as the names sound today, no one in the past 100 years ago or so thought to change them — until two weeks ago. At the board's last meeting, commissioners were met by local, state and national television crews asking questions about the tiny lake in Highland Township and the creek, which flows into the Pine River from Wexford County's Cherry Grove Township to Osceola County's Burdell Township. Some commissioners said they never heard the names before while others were unaware of the problem until reporters flooded them with questions. The board agreed the names of the tiny waterways are offensive, but could not answer questions about how they were named in the first place or how to change the names now. "How the creek and lake got those names we don't know. It's been on the books for a long time," Maturen said. "Through our research we found that in the 1870s a John Brown owned half of the lake..." Since the issue was raised, Maturen said he has not received any complaints from citizens about the names. He suspects that someone who used to work for the county and who has an unresolved issue with commissioners alerted state and national media.
