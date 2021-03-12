March 12, 1931
In a meeting that expressed complete faith in the First National bank its depositors who crowded the Reed City Community building Thursday evening unanimously endorsed a plan whereby those holding savings accounts or certificates of deposits amounting to a total of about a million dollars will become stockholders in a reorganized bank. Last November it was discovered that too much of the loans of the bank were "frozen" on account of the depression and a substantial writing off was done at that time. As February when the bank examiners again made another examination of the securities of the bank they ordered $118,000 of real estate and personal loans replaced with cash and an amount of $133,000 be taken as a loss on account of the market decrease in the value of bonds, all of which was replaced with cash by the stockholders. With less than 20 stockholders it was apparent that the bank could not continue as the owners not only suffered heavily in replacing the $151,000 but the majority had also suffered similar losses on their other investments. It was apparent last week that something drastic had to be done and done quickly with the result that officers of the local bank met bank examiners and U.S. government men at Grand Rapids with the result that it was proposed to offer stock to the almost 500 persons having savings accounts or certificates of deposits, totaling over a million dollars, in a reorganized bank. The meeting Thursday evening was the result.
March 12, 1971
The Cadillac Police Department is getting up in the world — to the top of the hill overlooking the business district at the site of the former library. City police have been given the nod to make the move by City Manager Donald Mason after vacancy of the building by the Cadillac-Wexford County Library almost a year ago. Mason said that the future of the building had been considered during the year and several choices had been offered that included housing the County Historical Museum. The county does not have a museum but members of the Historical Association have expressed the hope that the city would permit them to use the building to house artifacts that are spread throughout various private homes. For the police department, the move has been considered a "must" proposition. Overcrowded conditions that have hampered officers should be alleviated by the change in locations, said City Manager Donald Mason. "The current police facility is grossly inadequate," said Mason. "The move will provide advantages from the officers' standpoint because there will be facilities for interrogation of suspects, more room for records and work, and facilities for the public to wait to see an officer. Add to this the planned incorporation of desks for each officer to talk to persons without having to sidestep people as they do now, and I think the situation will be a great improvement," Mason added. "I think this will be pretty good when we get done," Mason commented. He also pointed out that there were several plans still under consideration for use of the area, but that the general layout had been agreed upon between himself and chief Delbert Conrad. "Even with the minimum of remodeling that is planned, and admittedly the facility will still be a long way from ideal, it will still be a 100 percent improvement over what the police have now," Mason said. Conrad commented that in his 25 years on the Cadillac Police Department roster the governmental branch had expanded from one room to one building. Conrad added that the responsibilities of the department, along with manpower, had increased steadily during the 25-year period. Mason stated that the department had been located in the City Hall as far back as he could remember and as far back as he could find out. Conrad said the police had been at City Hall at least 25 and possibly 30 years. Mason acknowledges that questions will arise over use of the building because of the recently constructed new library building on Lake Street but added, "The old library was just too small for the facility and was structurally too weak to safely hold the concentrated weight of the stacks of books. While the building had outlived its usefulness as a library, that doesn't mean that we (the city) should write the building off and tear it down while there are uses that the building can be put to for a reasonable amount of money."
March 12, 1996
The racially offensive names of two Osceola County bodies of water are one step closer to being wiped off the maps for good. Osceola County commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution urging the United States Board of Geographic Names to rename the creek as Fairchild Creek and the lake as John Brown Lake after two of the county's original settlers. "These names are offensive and demeaning and have no place on a public map," the resolution states. "Neither the board of commissioners nor township government has the authority to change the names, however there is an obligation to eliminate derogatory names that appear on official documents." The authority for changing names of bodies of water rests with the U.S. Board of Geographic Names, which allows local units of government to suggest name changes, said Osceola County commissioner Jim Maturen. Maturen filled out the proper forms for changing the names and mailed them to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names Tuesday after the county board accepted the recommendations. "It will take at least four months from the time we submit the forms for the names to be changed," Maturen said. Some commissioners said they never heard of the names before while others were not aware of the problem until reporters flooded them with questions. But the board did agree that the names should be changed. "I would expect the NAACP and the Black Panthers to come thundering down on us. But when you look at the way we handled it, everyone agreed the names were offensive and should be changed," Maturen said. Before recommending name changes, county officials did some research on the bodies of water to determine what to rename them. An 1878 map showed that the creek once was named Fairchild Creek after Chester Fairchild, who owned property along the creek. On the same map, the lake was named John Brown Lake after a man who owned half the lake. "What better way to honor our pioneers than to change these names back to what they were originally," Maturen said.
