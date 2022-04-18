April 18, 1922
One of the worst blizzards ever seen in Cadillac came last night and while of short duration, there was a lot of snow and much wind and it was impossible to see more than a few feet ahead. The streets were practically deserted while the storm was raging although patrons of the Lyric were forced to go home in the blizzard. The temperature dropped below the freezing point and icicles 16 inches in length were formed in a few minutes. The wind was so strong and the snow so fine that it sifted in around windows and doors where the storm protection had been removed for the summer. Several telephones were put out of commission by the storm last night and the one earlier in the day. There were also several interruptions to the lighting circuits in various parts of the city. The thousands of ducks that dotted the lake yesterday were driven to shelter by the storm at noon. Elton Howie of Lake City started to drive Henry Miltner’s car to that city last night and when about one mile east of Lucas corner the storm forced him to spend the night at a farmhouse. This morning he had not been heard from and Mr. Miltner had Henry Danhof start toward Lake City to look for him. Mr. Danhof took the old road and was unsuccessful. Mr. Miltner started back over the new road and found Howie walking in.
April 17, 1972
Thirteen more breaking and enterings were reported solved this morning by city police who reported they had “cleaned up” nine others over the weekend. City police will seek warrants on three adults and probate court for three juveniles as a result of their investigations conducted Monday night. Officers declined to release the names of those persons connected with the breaking and enterings which began in the latter part of 1971 with separate breakins of the Campus Life Teen Center and the Union 76 Gas Station, twice, in the city. Subsequent breaking and enterings of Cadillac Square Marina in early January, Breidenstein Oil Co., South Mitchell Street, in early March and of the Cadillac Senior High School in the latter part of that same month were also reported solved. Also solved were breakins of the Junior High School and the machine shop at the school area in March, officials said. A breakin in late March and a theft of a purse from a vehicle outside J.C. Penney’s on Mitchell Street, were also reported “solved.” Also solved were two breaking and enterings of the Cadillac Drive-In Theater, South 131 Road, and one at Four Seasons Marine Sales, North Mitchell Street. Officers have recovered a safe taken in one of the breaking and enterings of the Cadillac Drive-in Theater, a .22 caliber pistol from Breidenstein Oil Co. City police are still investigating other breaking and enterings which have occurred in the area, officials added.
April 17, 1997
About 200 evacuees spent the night wondering what will happen to their homes. A nearby 26-year resident, Lilliam Woycehoski, recalled hearing startling noises at 2 a.m. “I heard explosions — ‘boom, boom, boom’ — I went back into the house and decided to go to the storage,” Woycehoski said. “At that time, it was not on fire.” About 200 firefighters were called to the scene to fight the almost 3,000-degree fire. According to Barryton Assistant Fire Chief Jim Prince, the fire “started in the southwest corner and seems to have moved to the northwest corner of the property.” The property borders M-66 on the east and Two Mile Road to its south. It contains about 4 million tires on 10 acres. The entire yard is about 26 acres. By noon, 750,000 to 1 million of those tires had burned, Prince said. Firefighters evacuated about 150 homes, Prince said, because of a threat of poisonous fumes. “They evacuated a two to three mile radius, and we asked people to go to family or friends or to the Evart fire station,” Prince said. Later Wednesday afternoon, evacuees were moved to Evart High School gym where the Red Cross had set up shelter. Investigators aren’t sure when residents can return home. “That will be determined once we see how much the smoke’s going to die down and what the wind and the weather’s going to do for us,” said Shane Helmer, Evart fire chief. Earlier in the day, the weather was not cooperating as strong winds became a factor. “The winds were shifting, and I was praying for rain,” said Prince. Firefighters also had to contend with thick, black smoke. “The smoke was hampering our efforts,” Prince said. “You couldn’t even see your hand in front of your face.” Around 9 a.m. Prince moved firefighters out from the concentrated area, because he felt it “unsafe.” They were able to move back in less than an hour later.
