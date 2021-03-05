March 5, 1931
A check for $5 for the Dumb Animals Fund has been received from Judge Fred S. Lamb, who is holding court in Detroit. "I trust you will receive a generous response," says the note accompanying the check. This brings the total cash received for this fund for feeding stock to $14. The public, to which the appeal is being made, is reminded that feed supplies have been exhausted on some farms and the owners cannot buy more. Assistance is needed until there is pasturage and farmers can purchase feed. The fund is intended to take care of county as well as city cases but the return to date has not been large enough to go very far. Officials of the Cadillac Welfare Union are administering the money, which is being collected by the Cadillac Evening News. It is feared the knowledge that many animals are starving in this locality will do much damage to the sale of farm lands in this county as the area had much more moisture than many other places last summer.
March 5, 1971
The foundation is being built for what may become a good, working set-up between citizens band radio operators and the Osceola County Sheriff's Department, according to Richard Decator, deputy sheriff. Decator said the department is in hopes of organizing "C. Bers" in the area and use their communications equipment to assist the sheriff's department with all types of work where not only base equipment, but also mobile units would be an asset. "When you have a lost boy or an off-course snowmobiler, or, for instance, the plane downed and lost in the blizzard not long ago, the more communications cooperation you have, the better the chances of giving faster assistance to the victims," Decator said. "The C Bers would also be able to assist us with weather watches and tornado alerts, reporting forest fires, getting aid to stranded motorists, and many other things if a more complete communications system were organized," Decator continued. "What we need to know right now is what kind of cooperation we can get from C. Bers in our own area as well as other counties. The more response we have, the faster we can set up a method of operation and the greater assistance we can offer the area. Thank you's generally are few and far between but it would be self-satisfaction in knowing that you have helped someone else or that you have been responsible for alerting maybe a school, whole community, or county to an approaching storm or tornado. The more surveillance we can set up on a purely voluntary basis with the sheriff's department and as a means of assisting other agencies which might either lack manpower or communications equipment, the bigger will be our service to our own communities and the areas surrounding us. No matter where you live, if you operate a base or mobile citizens band radio and would like to get involved, we would like to hear from you," Decator concluded. He said interested persons may contact him either at the sheriff's department or at home for further information.
March 5, 1991
Cadillac third grader Roman Suhs has won an honor that could be the envy of any aspiring writer — publication in a statewide periodical. Suhs' short story, "The Worried Snowman," will appear in the fifth annual "Kaleidoscope," a collection of student writings from all over Michigan. The story also won him the right to represent Kenwood Elementary School at the Michigan Reading Association Author's Luncheon in Grand Rapids later this month. He will join other young authors from around the state at the Amway Grand Center to receive his own copy of "Kaleidoscope." Like many professional writers, Suhs had to wait some time until his work was accepted. He wrote his story last year, when he was just 8 years old and in Carolyn Mitchell's second grade class. In it, he tells about a snowman who is afraid of melting, finds out his fan is just blowing water off his body, and rolls around on the ground to get more snow on his body. The snowman feels better once he hears a radio report that there will be a cold front for the next week.
