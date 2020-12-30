Dec. 30, 1920
Cadillac and three other Michigan cities have been asked to attend a hearing before the Michigan Public Utilities Commission at Lansing on Jan. 13 regarding an increase in rates for the Citizens Telephone Company. Ionia, Traverse City and Lansing are the three other points affected. Mayor Perry F. Powers plans to be present from here, having received the call late yesterday. The petition asks for a 30% increase on local rates. Recently the Michigan State Telephone Co. was granted temporary increases in Cadillac and other cities of the state pending the completion of an appraisal of its property in the state, which engineers now are making. The state boost followed an award for Detroit. Immediately after the Bell interests succeeded in getting their raise the Independent companies filed similar petitions. It is anticipated that these requests will be granted as most utilities have been able to show an inadequate return under present rates owing to the increased costs of materials and labor. Local officials were informed by spokesmen for both the Michigan State (Bell) and Citizens that these two companies had gotten together on a merger plan whereby all territory in Western Michigan would be consolidated. Cadillac officials were told to stand pat and the plan would go through as soon as the financial details could be arranged. "We have done an excellent job of keeping still," said Mayor Powers, "but it seems now as if it was time for us to do a little talking." The mayor seemed inclined to the position that Cadillac would not be favorably disposed toward any increased rates until some definite understanding was reached on the merger. Local sentiment seems solidly in favor of one telephone line. It is believed that with only one company working here the return would be sufficient to warrant demands for better service which would be backed up by the state authorities.
Dec. 30, 1970
Wendy Morgan is a typical 7-year-old girl with sandy blond hair, sparkling eyes, and a front tooth missing. She is in the second grade, and like other children, she will return to school after Christmas vacation. What makes her not so typical is that she will walk into that school with a new leg. Wendy is the little girl who entered Munson Medical Center, Traverse City, in mid-December to have her leg amputated. Her main wish was to receive lots of Christmas cards while she was in the hospital. After an appeal in the newspaper, she got her wish. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Morgan of Kingsley, reported that letters in bundles of 50 each, totaling over 1,000, arrived from well-wishers all over the United States. Some people sent five or six cards in one envelope. One letter was postmarked Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and signed simply, "A friend from Michigan who has moved to Florida." Wendy is slowly but surely reading each card, but Mrs. Morgan said, "We'll never be able to thank all the many people for their cards and contributions. It would take days to answer them, and most of those who sent money never put their names on the letters." A car accident when she was 2 years old resulted in Wendy's leg injury. An improper rate of growth after that made the amputation necessary. Christmas Eve, Wendy was dismissed from the hospital with crutches and a training leg. The training leg is a cast with a foot device attached. Three days a week she goes to therapy where she receives instruction in the proper way to walk. In about two weeks she will obtain her regular artificial limb. According to her mother, Wendy's recovery has been so rapid that she will be allowed to return to school with the other children. This has made Wendy happy, too. Wendy said excitedly, "I don't even have to wait a month!" Typical 7-year-olds usually don't like to wait for anything, and Wendy Morgan is no exception. She already has a race scheduled with her cousin and intends to build a snowman "when I get my other leg."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.