April 21, 1920
The Overall Club idea has hit Cadillac and there were several suits in evidence at the weekly luncheon of the Exchange Club at the Hotel McKinnon this noon. There were 18 business and professional men who appeared today in overalls and jumpers but while they had considerable amusement they held thumbs down on the outfit as an everyday proposition. The clothier loaning the suits and the culprit guilty of perpetrating the parade were fined by the club. No originality is claimed for the idea which has been sweeping over all parts of the country at a great rate the last few days. Even Congress, supposedly busy with reconstruction problems, has found time between its political debates to give notice to the movement. Representatives wear them on the floor. Employees of the State Capital at Lansing have taken out a charter for such an organization. A Flint minister preached in overalls Sunday and his ushers wore them, too. That city seems to have taken the lead in the movement although Detroit is a close second with the Moose adopting the denim uniform.
April 21, 1970
Winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour in the Cadillac territory spun sheds off their foundations, wrestled limbs from trees and caused interruption of electric and telephone service in spotted areas. M.D. Porter of Consumers Power Co. said electric service was out of commission for nearly an hour and a half this morning, from 6 to 7:25 p.m. to Fetzer Broadcasting Co.'s television station and about six other customers southeast of Cadillac. A tree fell on a power line southwest of Harrietta early Sunday night and about 25 users were without service for about 75 minutes, Porter said. Voris Davis of Michigan Bell Telephone Co. said only about 12 city customers had service interrupted by fallen limbs, but 250-300 customers in the Reed City-Baldwin area were out of service. Davis said all were individual calls, each necessitating a separate repair call and crews were working throughout the morning in an effort to get all telephones back in service as soon as possible. No major trunk lines were involved, he said. Wexford and Missaukee Road Commission officials reported no major problems caused by the winds. Wind speeds were recorded by the Wexford County Civil Defense office.
April 21, 1995
One Cadillac family felt the blast that killed at least 31 people in Oklahoma City a little too strongly. Lara Goolsby turned on the television at noon and saw devastation in Oklahoma. The first thing she thought about was her brother and sister-in-law. "My brother (Ty Mallard) is at the University of Oklahoma and he said he felt the shocks," Goolsby said. "He said the shocks woke him up and he lives 20 miles from downtown. "It was a very large blast." Goolsby then thought of her sister-in-law Sandy Mallard, whose father works in a building just two doors from the Alfred Murrah Federal Building. "I was worried about my sister-in-law's dad," she said. "I knew my brother wasn't there. Her dad works in the building two buildings down, but he wasn't there today."
